Info Category: Richest Politicians › Sheiks Net Worth: $600 Million Date of Birth: Jun 16, 1929 - Sep 29, 2020 (91 years old) Place of Birth: Kuwait City Gender: Male Profession: Politician Nationality: Kuwait 💰 Compare Sheikh of Kuwait's Net Worth

What was the Sheikh of Kuwait's net worth?

Sabah IV Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was the Emir of Kuwait. He had a net worth of $600 million at the time of his death. Sabah was also the Commander of the Military of Kuwait. The Sheikh was the head of the Sabah monarchy. He died on September 29, 2020 at the age of 91. He suffered from a stroke in 2019 that made him largely debilitated for the last year of his life. He was succeeded by his half-brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahman al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Early Life and Education

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was born on June 16, 1929 in Al Jahra in what was then the Sheikhdom of Kuwait. He was the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his mother was Munira Othman Hamad Al-Ayyar Al-Saeed. As a youth, Sabah attended Al Mubarakya School before completing his primary education under tutors.

Career Beginnings in Government

In 1963, Sabah became the foreign minister of Kuwait. He served in the position until 2003, making him the longest-serving foreign minister in the world at the time of his departure from office. Additionally, Sabah served as his country's first deputy prime minister, and from 1965 to 1967 was the acting minister of finance. In the summer of 2003, after leaving his position as foreign minister, Sabah was appointed Prime Minister of Kuwait by his half-brother Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the current Emir at the time. He replaced Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Saad Al-Salim Al-Sabah in the role.

Emir of Kuwait

In early 2006, Emir Jaber passed away, making Crown Prince Sheikh Saad the next Emir of Kuwait. However, Saad was ill with a form of dementia, and was unable to speak at any substantial length. In the wake of a power struggle within the ruling family, Saad agreed to abdicate his position due to his illness. Subsequently, Sabah became the new Emir of Kuwait, and was sworn in on January 29, 2006 with the approval of the National Assembly. Two years later, he dissolved the National Assembly after the cabinet resigned amid a government power struggle. In 2012, Sabah dissolved the parliament. Among his other activities as Emir, he served as a regional and international mediator, making Kuwait a go-between for various antagonistic countries and groups. In 2017, Sabah established Kuwait as the key mediator in the Qatar diplomatic crisis.

Humanitarianism

As Emir, Sabah was involved in many humanitarian endeavors. He made large donations in support of Syrian refugees, and also supported efforts in disaster relief, public health, and global peace. In 2014, Sabah was given a humanitarian award from United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Meanwhile, former US President Jimmy Carter called him a "global humanitarian leader."

Jailing of Critics

During his reign, Sabah was notorious for jailing his critics, including protestors, journalists, and even Members of Parliament. In early 2013, Ayad Al-Hirbi was sentenced to two years in prison for tweeting: "We call on the Kuwaiti government to abide by international agreements it has signed respecting human rights. As a nation, Kuwait must work toward broadening freedoms, not limiting them." Not long after that, Sabah and a Kuwaiti court sentenced three former MPs to prison with hard labor for allegedly insulting Sabah. At that time, more than 300 people were detained in Kuwait on charges of criticizing the Emir. In 2015, opposition leader and former MP Musallam Al-Barrak was sent to prison, and the following year 16 people were jailed for re-circulating a speech by Al-Barrak.

Personal Life and Death

Sabah was married to Sheikha Fatuwah Salman Al-Sabah, who passed away in 1990. Together, they had four children: Sheikhs Nasser, Hamad, and Ahmed, and Sheikha Salwa.

Following a long stay in the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, Sabah died on September 29, 2020 at the age of 91. His half-brother Sheikh Nawaf was subsequently announced as the new Emir of Kuwait. Sabah was buried at Sulaibikhat Cemetery alongside his family.