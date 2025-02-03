Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Princess Yasmin Aga Khan's net worth?

Princess Yasmin Aga Khan is an American philanthropist who has a net worth of $100 million.

Princess Yasmin Aga Khan stands at a unique intersection of Hollywood glamour and Islamic nobility, born to legendary actress Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan. Yasmin Aga Khan and multi-billionaire Aga Khan IV are half-siblings – they share the same father, Prince Aly Khan.

Beyond her famous parentage, she has carved out her own significant legacy as a philanthropist and medical research advocate, particularly in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. After witnessing her mother's battle with early-onset Alzheimer's, she became a leading voice in raising awareness and funds for research into the disease. As president of Alzheimer's Disease International and a board member of the Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Association, she has dedicated decades to advancing medical research and supporting families affected by the condition. Her work bridges the worlds of high society fundraising and grassroots medical advocacy.

Early Life and Education

Born on December 28, 1949, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Yasmin spent her early years between Europe and America. Her parents' high-profile marriage ended when she was just three years old, after which she was primarily raised in the United States by her mother. She attended Buxton School in Massachusetts and later graduated from Bennington College in Vermont. Despite the geographical distance from her father's family, she maintained connections to both her Hollywood and Islamic royal heritage, though Prince Aly Khan's death in a car accident in 1960, when Yasmin was just ten years old, deeply affected her childhood.

Personal Life and Family

Yasmin has been married twice: first to economist Basil Embiricos from 1985 to 1989, with whom she had her only child, Andrew Ali Aga Khan Embiricos. Her son tragically died in 2011 at the age of 25. She later married Christopher Michael Jeffries. Throughout her life, she has maintained connections with both sides of her family heritage, including her half-brother Aga Khan IV and the Ismaili Muslim community, while also preserving her mother's legacy in Hollywood.

Advocacy and Philanthropy

The defining moment in Yasmin's life came when her mother, Rita Hayworth, began showing signs of Alzheimer's disease in the 1970s. At the time, public understanding of the condition was limited, and many mistook Hayworth's symptoms for alcoholism. This experience motivated Yasmin to become an outspoken advocate for Alzheimer's awareness and research. She began organizing the annual Rita Hayworth Galas, which have raised over $80 million for the Alzheimer's Association since their inception in 1985. These events have become notable fixtures in New York's philanthropic calendar, bringing together celebrities, socialites, and medical professionals in support of the cause.

Leadership in Medical Advocacy

Beyond fundraising, Yasmin has taken on significant leadership roles in organizations dedicated to combating Alzheimer's disease. As president of Alzheimer's Disease International, she has worked to coordinate global efforts in research and patient care. She frequently speaks at medical conferences and to the media about the importance of early detection and the need for increased research funding. Her advocacy has helped transform public perception of Alzheimer's from a private family matter to a critical public health issue requiring systematic research and support.

Cultural Legacy

While primarily known for her medical advocacy, Yasmin has also played an important role in preserving her mother's cultural legacy. She has been instrumental in maintaining Rita Hayworth's place in film history, participating in retrospectives and documentaries about her mother's life and career. She has shared personal insights about growing up as the daughter of both a Hollywood icon and an Islamic prince, offering a unique perspective on cross-cultural understanding and the challenges of navigating multiple identities.

Current Work and Impact

Today, Yasmin continues her work in Alzheimer's advocacy while also supporting various other charitable causes. Her unique position as a bridge between different cultures and social worlds has enabled her to bring diverse groups together in support of medical research and patient care. Through her ongoing work, she has transformed personal tragedy into public benefit, creating a lasting legacy that honors both her mother's memory and her father's philanthropic traditions.

