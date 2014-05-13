Last Updated: March 15, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest PoliticiansRoyals
Net Worth:
$100 Million
Birthdate:
Aug 31, 1970 (53 years old)
Birthplace:
Kuwait City
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 5 in (1.67 m)
Nationality:
Jordan
What is Queen Rania's Net Worth?

Queen Rania is a Jordanian Queen who has a net worth of $100 million. Queen Rania, also known as Rania Al Abdullah, was born in Kuwait City, Kuwait, and is the Queen consort of Jordan. She graduated from the American University in Cairo with a degree in Business Administration. She then went on to work for Citibank and then Apple, Inc. She met her future husband, Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein in 1993. They were married later that year.

Upon his ascension to the throne in 1999, he became King Abdullah. They have four children together. During her reign, Queen Rania has been primarily focused on educational and health related initiatives and organizations, including founding an orphans' fund in 2003. She has also partnered with multiple universities in order to provide scholarships to students from Jordan who planned to finish their educations abroad, and has served as a teacher. UNICEF and other global organizations have recognized her for her commitment to education and youth development.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates.
