Princess Beatrice is a member of the British royal family who has a net worth of $1 million. Princess Beatrice is known for being the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. She previously worked at the Foreign Office and at Sony Pictures before joining the software company Afiniti. Beatrice also does work with many charitable organizations, including Outward Bound, Children in Crisis, and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Early Life and Education

Princess Beatrice was born on August 8, 1988 in London, England as the first child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is the fifth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the niece of King Charles III. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, was born in 1990. Five years after that, the girls' parents divorced on good terms. Subsequently, Queen Elizabeth II gave the parents £1.4 million to create a trust fund for their daughters.

Beatrice began her education at the Upton House School in Windsor. She next attended the Coworth Park School, and then St. George's School in Ascot. At St. George's, Beatrice earned an 'A' in drama, a 'B' in history, and a 'B' in film studies. She went on to attend Goldsmiths, University of London, where she took a three-year course in history. Beatrice graduated from Goldsmiths with her degree in 2011.

Employment and Internship

During the summer of 2008, Beatrice was employed as a sales assistant at the upscale department store Selfridges. She also briefly worked at the press office of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and was a paid intern at Sony Pictures Entertainment. In 2015, Beatrice moved to New York City, although she also continued living in London. She soon joined the software company Afiniti as its vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Royal Duties

As a member of the royal family, Beatrice has performed many royal duties. In 2012, she and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Queen Elizabeth II to the traditional Royal Maundy services. The following year, Beatrice and her sister went to Germany to promote Britain. In 2014, she accompanied her father on an official engagement in the United Arab Emirates. When Charles III became King in 2022, Beatrice's position in the line of succession made her eligible to be appointed a Counsellor of State.

Charitable Work

Beatrice is heavily involved in charitable work, supporting such charities as the Teenage Cancer Trust, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Springboard for Children, Outward Bound, and the Kairos Society. In 2010, she raised money for Children in Crisis and became the first member of the royal family to complete the London Marathon. A couple of years later, Beatrice became a patron of the York Musical Society, and the year after that became royal patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, a charity she credits with helping her overcome her own struggles with dyslexia.

In 2016, Beatrice visited India, Nepal, and Bhutan on behalf of the Franks Family Foundation and Jamgon Kongtrul Eyes Centres, a free micro-surgical cataract program. Also that year, she participated in Richard Branson's fundraising challenge Virgin Strive, which involved scaling Mount Etna. In 2019, Beatrice was elected to the board of Outward Bound as a trustee, and was honored at a gala in New York City for her work with Friends Without a Border. Among her other charitable endeavors, she co-founded the education charity Big Change with six of her friends, and climbed Mont Blanc in 2012 in aid of the charity.

Personal Life

In 2006, Beatrice briefly dated American Paolo Liuzzo, whose prior charge for assault and battery made the relationship controversial. She was subsequently in a relationship with businessman Dave Clark for ten years. After that, in 2018, Beatrice began dating property developer and descendant of Italian nobility Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019 and married in Windsor in 2020. With Mozzi, Beatrice had a daughter named Sienna in 2021. She also has a stepson named Christopher from Mozzi's previous relationship.