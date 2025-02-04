Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What was Aga Khan IV's net worth?

Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan (IV) was the Imam of Nizari Ismailism. At the time of his death in February 2025, Aga Khan IV had a net worth of $1 billion.

His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, who died on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88, was the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and a renowned humanitarian, diplomat, and advocate for pluralism and education. Ascending to the role of Imam at age 20 in 1957, he transformed the Ismaili community's traditional leadership into a modern force for social, cultural, and economic development across the Muslim world and beyond. Through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), he created one of the world's largest private development agencies, improving millions of lives through initiatives in healthcare, education, architecture, and rural development. A Harvard graduate and accomplished businessman, he balanced spiritual leadership with pragmatic modernization, bridging Eastern and Western cultures while preserving Islamic traditions. His diplomatic work and emphasis on peaceful coexistence between faiths earned him numerous honors and awards from governments worldwide.

Personal Wealth The Aga Khan's personal wealth was a subject of significant interest and occasional controversy throughout his life. While exact figures were difficult to verify, various financial publications frequently estimated his net worth in the billions of dollars. In 2013, Vanity Fair described him as a "multi-billionaire." His wealth derived from multiple sources, including inherited family assets, investments through the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), and religious tithes (dasond) from Ismaili community members, traditionally set at 12.5% of each member's annual income. He maintained residences in several countries, including a 600-acre estate outside Paris, properties in Switzerland and the UK, and a private island in the Bahamas. However, he consistently emphasized that his wealth was held in trust for the Ismaili community's benefit and used to fund the AKDN's extensive humanitarian work. Critics occasionally questioned the overlap between his personal and institutional holdings, but supporters pointed to the transparent governance structures of his organizations and the demonstrable impact of his philanthropic initiatives worldwide.

Early Life and Education

Born in Geneva on December 13, 1936, Prince Karim was the eldest son of Prince Aly Khan and Princess Joan Yarde-Buller. He spent his early years between Kenya and Switzerland before attending Le Rosey School in Switzerland. In a decision that surprised many, his grandfather, Aga Khan III, bypassed Prince Karim's father to name him as successor to the Ismaili Imamat. The young prince was studying at Harvard when he inherited this profound responsibility, completing his degree in Islamic History in 1959 while already serving as Imam.

Leadership of the Ismaili Community

As Imam, the Aga Khan IV modernized the administration of the Ismaili community while maintaining its spiritual traditions. He established a complex network of administrative centers, known as Jamatkhanas, and implemented a system of councils to govern community affairs. Under his leadership, the Ismaili community evolved into a contemporary Muslim society that embraced both spiritual values and modern progress. He particularly emphasized the education of women and youth, establishing schools and universities across Asia and Africa.

The Aga Khan Development Network

Perhaps his most significant legacy is the AKDN, which he developed into a group of private, non-denominational development agencies working in over 30 countries. The network includes the Aga Khan Foundation, Aga Khan University, and the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development. These institutions have pioneered microfinance initiatives, built hospitals and schools, restored historic Islamic architecture, and created sustainable businesses that generate employment in developing regions. The AKDN's annual budget for non-profit development activities grew to over $1 billion under his leadership.

Cultural and Diplomatic Contributions

The Aga Khan was a passionate advocate for Islamic art and architecture, establishing the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1977 to celebrate projects that successfully addressed the needs of Muslim communities. He founded important cultural institutions including the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto and the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa. His diplomatic efforts focused on promoting understanding between Islamic and Western societies, particularly after the September 11 attacks when he emerged as an important voice for moderate Islam.

Personal Life and Legacy

Despite his immense responsibilities, the Aga Khan maintained a deep interest in thoroughbred horse breeding and racing, continuing a family tradition. He married twice: first to Sarah Croker-Poole (1969-1995), with whom he had three children, and then to Gabriele Thyssen (1998-2014). A skilled diplomat and bridge-builder, he received numerous honors including honorary citizenships and degrees from prestigious institutions worldwide. At the time of his death, he was succeeded by his eldest son, Prince Rahim, as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, ensuring the continuation of a spiritual and humanitarian legacy that spans over 1,400 years.

Rita Hayworth Connection

Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan (Aga Khan IV's father) in 1949, making her Aga Khan IV's stepmother, though the marriage was relatively brief, lasting until 1953. During their marriage, Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan had one daughter together: Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, who was therefore Aga Khan IV's half-sister.