What is Paul Burrell's net worth?

Paul Burrell is a British former servant of the British Royal Household who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Over two decades in royal service, Burrell rose from footman to Queen Elizabeth II to become Princess Diana's personal butler and confidant. After her death in 1997, he became a public figure through memoirs and television appearances that offered an insider's view of life behind palace walls. His outspoken recollections divided public opinion—some saw him as a loyal servant preserving Diana's legacy, while others viewed him as betraying royal confidences. In later years, Burrell built a media career as an author and reality television participant, maintaining a prominent, if controversial, place in British popular culture.

Early Life

Paul Burrell was born in Grassmoor, Derbyshire, England, and grew up in a working-class family. His father was a lorry driver, and his mother managed the home. From a young age, Burrell dreamed of working for the royal family after seeing Buckingham Palace during a childhood visit to London. He attended High Pavement Grammar School before studying hotel management. His attention to detail and professionalism led him to join the Royal Household straight out of school through a placement at Buckingham Palace, where his royal career quickly took shape.

Royal Service Career

Burrell joined the Royal Household in the mid-1970s as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II. His diligence and composure soon earned him promotion, and in 1987, he was appointed butler to Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Highgrove House. After the couple's separation, Burrell remained in Diana's service and became one of her closest aides. He managed her household at Kensington Palace, accompanied her on international engagements, and was often described by Diana herself as "my rock."

Following Diana's death in a car crash in 1997, Burrell was widely praised for helping organize her personal effects and assisting with funeral preparations. He later claimed that Diana had entrusted him with safeguarding personal letters and documents, a claim that became central to the legal drama that would follow.

Royal Salary

When Paul Burrell worked for the royal family, his salary was modest by modern standards—typical of royal household pay in the 1980s and 1990s. Exact figures were never officially disclosed, but several contemporary reports and former staff estimates provide a realistic range:

As a footman to Queen Elizabeth II in the mid-to-late 1970s, Burrell likely earned around £3,000–£5,000 per year (roughly $5,000–$8,000 USD at the time).

After being promoted to butler to Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Highgrove House in the late 1980s, his salary probably rose to about £15,000–£20,000 annually (about $25,000–$35,000 USD then).

By the early-to-mid 1990s, as Diana's personal butler at Kensington Palace, he would have been among the higher-paid domestic staff, earning in the region of £20,000–£25,000 per year—equivalent to roughly $35,000–$45,000 USD per year in 1990s currency (or about $75,000–$95,000 USD adjusted for inflation today).

Royal service salaries were intentionally modest but came with benefits such as lodging, meals, uniforms, and travel, meaning his effective compensation was higher than the raw salary suggests. Nonetheless, his later media deals dwarfed anything he earned while in royal service.

The Theft Trial and Public Attention

In 2002, Burrell was accused of stealing more than 300 items belonging to Diana and other members of the royal family. The trial drew enormous media attention and seemed poised to reveal private royal details, but it collapsed dramatically when Queen Elizabeth II intervened, recalling that Burrell had told her he was keeping the items for safekeeping. The prosecution was dropped, and Burrell was acquitted. The case, however, forever changed his relationship with the royal family and propelled him into the public spotlight.

Books and Media Career

After the trial, Burrell capitalized on public curiosity with a series of best-selling books, beginning with "A Royal Duty" (2003), which recounted his years with Diana and the monarchy. While some readers praised the memoir as affectionate and illuminating, critics—including Prince William and Prince Harry—condemned it as an invasion of privacy. He later published "The Way We Were: Remembering Diana" (2006), further detailing his time as her butler and confidant.

Burrell became a frequent presence on British and international television, appearing on reality shows such as "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," "Celebrity Big Brother," and "Dancing on Ice." He also worked briefly as a floral designer and launched a line of home goods inspired by his royal service experience. His media persona—part loyal servant, part self-made celebrity—continued to draw fascination and controversy in equal measure.

Income

Credible reports from major British outlets suggest that Paul Burrell earned roughly £400,000–£500,000 (about $600,000–$750,000 USD) from selling his initial story and exclusive interviews following the collapse of his 2002 theft trial. This included around £300,000 ($450,000 USD) from the Daily Mirror for serialization rights to his royal revelations and an additional £100,000 ($150,000 USD) for a televised interview on Tonight with Trevor McDonald.

Later Life and Personal Matters

Paul Burrell married Maria Cosgrove, a fellow royal household employee, in 1984, and the couple had two sons before separating in 2016. In 2017, Burrell publicly came out as gay and later married his longtime partner, Graham Cooper, in a ceremony in the Lake District. Burrell has occasionally commented on royal affairs in interviews and documentaries, especially surrounding the legacy of Princess Diana and the changing public perception of the monarchy.

In 2023, Burrell revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, later saying he was responding well to treatment. Though now largely retired from public service, he remains a frequent commentator on royal matters and an enduring figure in Britain's ongoing fascination with the inner life of the royal family.