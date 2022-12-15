Maha Vajiralongkorn Net Worth:

What is Vajiralongkorn's Net Worth?

Vajiralongkorn is the King of Thailand, a position he has held since the death of his father, King Bhumibol, in October 2016. The tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, he is also the oldest Thai monarch to take the throne, at the age of 64. Vajiralongkorn is the richest monarch on the planet with a net worth that estimated to be a minimum of $30 billion and perhaps as much as $70 billion.

King of Thailand Wealth

The King of Thailand's wealth is essentially an inherited real estate and investment portfolio. Vajiralongkorn became the owner and beneficiary of the assets upon his ascension to the throne. He controls the real estate assets through an entity called the Crown Property Bureau. The Crown Property Bureau owns 3,300 acres of real estate in central Bangkok and as 13,200 acres of country land and property. In total the CPB owns an estimated 128 million acres of land worldwide which makes the King one of the 10 largest land owners on the planet. The Bureau also serves as the landlord to roughly 36,000 rental properties around Thailand.

In terms of his non real estate investments, the King owns a 32% stake in Siam Cement. This stake alone is worth an estimated $13 billion. He also owns 23% of Siam Commercial Bank (the largest bank in Thailand) as well as stakes in an insurance company, the Shin Corporation – a conglomerate of telecommunication, media, aviation, advertising and finance companies.

Best of all, the reigning monarch does not have to pay a dime in taxes to the state.

Early Life and Education

Vajiralongkorn was born on July 28, 1952 in the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, Thailand as the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. He began his education at the Chitralada School in Dusit Palace in 1956, and was subsequently sent to independent schools in the United Kingdom. In 1970, he completed his secondary education at Millfield School in Somerset, England. Vajiralongkorn went on to attend the Royal Military College, Duntroon in Canberra, Australia, from which he graduated in 1976 as a corporal. He later returned to Thailand to earn a law degree from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

Military Career

After finishing his academic studies, Vajiralongkorn became a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He trained as a military pilot and became qualified to fly multiple kinds of aircraft, including the Northrop F-5 and the Boeing 737-400.

Ascension to the Throne

In October of 2016, King Bhumibol passed away, leaving his son and heir apparent Vajiralongkorn to ascend to the throne of Thailand. However, Vajiralongkorn requested time to mourn before beginning his reign. He officially accepted the throne in December of 2016, with his coronation later taking place in May of 2019. The Thai government retroactively declared his reign to have commenced upon the death of his father in October of 2016. At the age of 64, Vajiralongkorn was the oldest Thai monarch to ascend to the throne.

King of Thailand

As King of Thailand, Vajiralongkorn is protected by one of the most rigidly enforced lèse majesté laws in the world, which prohibits any criticism of the monarchy under threat of severe punishment. He is known to be a particularly brutal and erratic ruler. In early 2021 he reportedly assaulted and maimed his younger sister Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Vajiralongkorn has also gained a controversial reputation in Thailand for his serial philandering and his decision to rule from Bavaria, Germany, where he lived with his entourage during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He stayed there as nationwide protests took over Thailand.

Marriages and Children

Vajiralongkorn is notable for his numerous marriages, many of which were marked by controversy and tumult. His first wife was his cousin Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara, whom he wed in 1977; they had a daughter named Bajrakitiyabha. While still married, Vajiralongkorn began living with aspiring actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth, with whom he had five children: sons Juthavachara, Vacharaesorn, Chakriwat, and Vatchrawee Vivacharawongse and daughter Sirivannavari Nariratana. Vajiralongkorn divorced his first wife in 1993, and subsequently married Yuvadhida, who changed her name to Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. However, in 1996, Sujarinee decamped to the United Kingdom with all her children, and Vajiralongkorn accused her of committing adultery. The two ultimately divorced. Sujarinee later moved with her sons to the United States.

Vajiralongkorn married his third wife, Srirasmi Suwadee, in 2001, although the betrothal was not revealed to the public until 2005. The couple had a son named Dipangkorn Rasmijoti before divorcing in 2014. Five years after that, Vajiralongkorn wed Suthida Tidjai. He subsequently married Niramon Ounprom, an army officer and former nurse. She was granted the title of Royal Noble Consort and the royal name of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The pair briefly separated due to accusations that Sineenat had been disrespectful to the Queen, but married again in 2020.