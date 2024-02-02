What is King Frederik of Denmark's Net Worth?

King Frederik X of Denmark is the heir apparent to the Danish throne. King Frederik has a net worth of $5 million. The elder son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik, he ascended to the throne in early 2024 following the abdication of his mother. Before becoming King, Frederik served in diplomatic positions in Paris and at the United Nations, and did advocacy work focused on scientific research and sports.

Early Life and Education

Frederik André Henrik Christian was born on May 26, 1968 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Princess Margrethe and Prince Henrik. His birth was by emergency cesarean section. At the time, Frederik's maternal grandfather King Frederick IX was on the throne of Denmark. When his mother ascended to the throne as Margrethe II in early 1972, Frederik became Crown Prince of Denmark. His only sibling is his younger brother, Prince Joachim.

Between 1974 and 1981, Frederik attended the private Krebs School. Meanwhile, he was a private pupil at the royal Amalienborg Palace from 1974 to 1976. After leaving Krebs School, Frederik attended the boarding school École des Roches in France. He went on to graduate from the Øregård Gymnasium back in Denmark. Subsequently, Frederik enrolled at Aarhus University, and later studied for a year at Harvard University. He became the first Danish royal to complete a university education when he earned his MSc in political science from Aarhus.

Career Beginnings

While still at Aarhus University in 1994, Frederik took a three-month position with the Danish United Nations mission in New York. Later, from 1998 to 1999, he was posted as First Secretary to the Danish Embassy in Paris.

Military Service

Frederik trained in all three branches of the Danish Armed Forces, and finished his training as a frogman in the maritime special operations force Frogman Corps. In the early 00s, he completed further training at the Royal Danish Defence College and served as a staff officer at Defence Command Denmark.

Science and Sports Advocacy

Frederik has shown a particular interest in scientific research, sustainability, and fighting climate change. He has participated in various forums and events focused on the climate, and has supported sundry research projects through his personal foundation. Frederik also advocates for the importance of sports, and has run in marathons around the world. In 2013, he completed the KMD Ironman Copenhagen, making him the first royal to ever complete an Ironman. Later, for his 50th birthday celebration in 2018, Frederik inaugurated a public running event across Denmark's five biggest cities.

In other sports, Frederik is an avid sailor, having competed in numerous tournaments as a Farr 40 skipper and Dragon boater. He has also gone on various expeditions over the years, including a four-month, 2,975 km dogsled expedition in Greenland marking the 50th anniversary of the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol. Due to his active sporting lifestyle, Frederik was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2009. He remained an IOC member until 2021. Through his Crown Prince Frederik's Foundation, he has provided financial support for many other scientific expeditions around the world.

Marriage and Children

While attending the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Frederik met Australian marketing consultant Mary Donaldson. The two married in 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, making Donaldson Crown Princess of Denmark. Together, Frederik and Mary have four children: Christian, Isabella, and twins Vincent and Josephine.

Titles and Honors

As a royal, Frederik has earned numerous titles and honors. In addition to being Crown Prince, he also earned the title of Count of Monpezat in 2008. Among his many international honors, Frederik has been awarded Grand Cordon of the Order of Leopold in Belgium; Grand Cross of the Order of National Merit in France; Knight of the Royal Order of the Seraphim in Sweden; and member of the Royal Order of Ojaswi Rajanya in Nepal.

Ascendancy to the Throne

During her New Year's Eve address in 2023, Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication from the throne. Early the next year, Frederik succeeded her as King Frederik X of Denmark.