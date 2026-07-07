What is Infanta Cristina's Net Worth?

Infanta Cristina is a Spanish royal who has a net worth of $5 million. The younger daughter of former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, Infanta Cristina is sixth in the line of succession to the Spanish throne. After getting married to handball player Iñaki Urdangarin in 1997, she was created Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, but she was stripped of the dukedom in 2015 in the wake of her husband's corruption scandal.

Early Life and Education

Cristina Federica Victoria Antonia de la Santísima Trinidad de Borbón y de Grecia was born on June 13, 1965 at Our Lady of Loreto Sanatorium in Madrid, Spain. Her father, Juan Carlos I, served as the King of Spain from 1975 to 2014, while her mother Sofía served as Queen. Cristina's brother is King Felipe VI, and her elder sister is Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo. As a young adult, Cristina was a sailor, and in 1988 she competed in the Tornado event at the Summer Olympics in Seoul. She was educated at Santa María del Camino School before she attended the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, from which she graduated with a political science degree in 1989. Cristina went on to go to graduate school in the United States, earning an MA in international relations from New York University in 1990.

Career

In the early 1990s, Cristina worked at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and began working for the not-for-profit banking foundation La Caixa. She also works for the not-for-profit international development agency the Aga Khan Foundation.

Corruption Investigation

In 2012, Cristina's husband Iñaki Urdangarin was put under investigation as part of the Nóos case for allegedly obtaining millions in public funds through fraudulent means. The next year, Cristina was formally named as a suspect in the investigation. In early 2014, Cristina was charged with tax fraud and money laundering by a Spanish judge. She subsequently appeared in court, where she denied knowledge of her husband's illicit activities. Later in 2014, a high court upheld the tax fraud charges but dropped the charges of money laundering. In mid-2015, Cristina was stripped of her dukedom by her brother. Early the next year, she stood trial in Palma de Mallorca and again denied knowledge of her husband's fraudulent dealings. Cristina was acquitted of all charges in early 2017, while her husband received a six-year prison sentence.

Personal Life

Cristina married handball player Iñaki Urdangarin in 1997. She was subsequently created Duchess of Palma de Mallorca by her father. The couple has four children: Juan, Pablo, Miguel, and Irene. From 2009 to 2012, Cristina and Iñaki lived in Washington, DC, where the latter worked for the telecommunications company Telefónica. In the summer of 2013, Cristina moved with her children to Geneva, Switzerland. She and her husband separated in early 2022 and divorced at the end of 2023. Cristina continues to live in Geneva, and she also spends significant periods of time at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Since 2011, she has been apart from the Spanish royal family and its official activities.