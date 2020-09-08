Tim Scott net worth: Tim Scott is an American politician and businessman who has a net worth of $200 thousand. He is best known for being a United States Senator from South Carolina. When Tim first released a financial report in 2009, he estimated his net worth at $3.88 million. Of that mount roughly $3 million was the value of real estate investments. Unfortunately for Mr. Scott, something happened between 2012 and 2013 that caused his net worth to drop from a peak of $4 million to just $250k in 2013, turning negative in 2017 when he listed a net worth of -$3.7 million. His 2018 estimate was -$1 million.

Tim Scott was born in North Charleston, South Carolina in September 1965. He is a Republican who graduated from Presbyterian College and Charleston Southern University. Scott served as a member of the Charleston County Council from the 3rd district from February 1995 to January 2009. He served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 117th district from January 2009 to January 2011. Tim Scott served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from South Carolina's 1st district from January 2011 to January 2013. In January 2013 he became a United States Senator from South Carolina serving with Lindsey Graham. He was the first African American to serve in both chambers of Congress.