Rachel Campos-Duffy Net Worth

What is Rachel Campos-Duffy's Net Worth and Salary?

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a conservative American television personality who has a net worth of $100,000. Rachel Campos-Duffy first became famous when she was part of the MTV reality television series "The Real World: San Francisco" in 1994 and is now known as a co-host on "Fox & Friends Weekend." Rachel has been married to politician Sean Duffy since 1999. They have eight children together. In his 2009 wealth disclosure, Sean Duffy was revealed to be one of the poorest members of Congress. Duffy disclosed at the time that he and Rachel had mortgage debts between $250,000 and $500,000, student loan debts totaling $100,000, family loans worth $250,000 and $50,000 in credit card debt.

Early Life & Education

Rachel Campos was born on October 22, 1971, in Tempe, Arizona. Her parents, Miguel Campos and Maria del Pilar were both junior-high school teachers in Chandler, Arizona. Rachel attended Seton Catholic Preparatory High School and then continued her education at Arizona State University where she graduated in December of 1993 with a degree in economics. She was the recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Graduate Fellowship which she had planned to use to attend graduate school and become a college professor. Rachel earned a master's degree in international affairs from the University of California, San Diego.

TV Career

Rachel Campos-Duffy got her start when cast on "The Real World San Francisco" in January of 1994 where she lived in a house on Russian Hill with six roommates. She was depicted on the show and in MTV's promotions as being a passionate Republican, and her political viewpoints oftentimes led to conflict with her housemates. In 1998, Campos-Duffy was part of "Road Rules: All Stars" where she met her future husband, Sean Duffy of the "Real World: Boston" cast. Rachel was one of 10 "Real World" alumni to star in 2003's "The Wedding Video" film.

From 2007 to 2008, Rachel Campos-Duffy starred on the TV series "Life Is Like." She served as a co-host on the series "The View" from 2003 to 2014. And from 2016 to 2017, Rachel was a panelist on the television series "Cashin' In". Rachel Campos-Duffy also co-hosted the TV series "Outnumbered" starting in 2014, the same year she began co-hosting the series "Fox & Friends."

Campos-Duffy made appearances on episodes of the TV series "Hannity," "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "The Ingraham Angle," "The Fox News Specialists," "Lou Dobbs Tonight," and more before being hired as a permanent co-host on "Fox & Friends Weekend" in May of 2021.

Personal Life

Rachel Campos-Duffy married "Road Rules: All Stars" costar Sean Duffy in 1999, and the couple has nine children together. They lived in Ashland, Wisconsin, where Sean was the District Attorney of Ashland County but then moved to Wausau so that Sean could be closer to the airport for his weekly commute to Washington, D.C., after becoming a Republican member of Congress for the 7th district of Wisconsin.

After Rachel's "Real World" stint ended, she was involved in a head-on car collision when the driver of the other vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. The impact killed Campos' boyfriend and his friend, who was driving the rental car. Rachel was thrown from the passenger seat and sustained injuries to her right leg causing long-term problems such as arthritis, a limp, and difficulty running.