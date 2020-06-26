Orrin Hatch net worth: Orrin Hatch is an American attorney, politician, and composer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being a long time United States Senator from Utah. According to his 2016 financial disclosure, Orrin estimated his net worth to be $4.4 million.

Orrin Hatch was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in March 1934. He is a Republican who graduated from Brigham Young University and earned his JD from the University of Pittsburgh. Hatch received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 and a Canterbury Medal in 2020. From January 1981 to January 1987 he served as the Chair of the Senate Labor Committee. He was also a three time Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and served as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee from January 2015 to January 2019. Orrin Hatch was the Chair of the Joint Pensions Committee from March 2018 to January 2019. He served as a United States Senator from Utah from January 1977 to January 2019. Hatch was the President pro tempore of the United States Senate from January 2015 to January 2019 when he retired.