Orrin Hatch Net Worth

How much is Orrin Hatch Worth?

in Richest PoliticiansRepublicans
Orrin Hatch Net Worth:
$5 Million

Orrin Hatch net worth: Orrin Hatch is an American attorney, politician, and composer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being a long time United States Senator from Utah. According to his 2016 financial disclosure, Orrin estimated his net worth to be $4.4 million.

Orrin Hatch was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in March 1934. He is a Republican who graduated from Brigham Young University and earned his JD from the University of Pittsburgh. Hatch received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 and a Canterbury Medal in 2020. From January 1981 to January 1987 he served as the Chair of the Senate Labor Committee. He was also a three time Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and served as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee from January 2015 to January 2019. Orrin Hatch was the Chair of the Joint Pensions Committee from March 2018 to January 2019. He served as a United States Senator from Utah from January 1977 to January 2019. Hatch was the President pro tempore of the United States Senate from January 2015 to January 2019 when he retired.

Orrin Hatch Net Worth

Orrin Hatch

Net Worth:$5 Million
Date of Birth:Mar 22, 1934 (86 years old)
Gender:Male
Profession:Lawyer, Writer, Politician
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion