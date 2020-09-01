Nikki Haley net worth: Nikki Haley is an American politician, diplomat, businesswoman, and author who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for being the former Governor of South Carolina.

Nikki Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina in January 1972. She is a Republican who graduated from Clemson University. She married Michael Haley in 1996. Nikki Haley served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 87th district from January 2005 to January 2011. She served as the 116th Governor of South Carolina from January 2011 to January 2017. Nikki Haley served as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018. She became the first female Indian-American governor in the U.S. and the first female governor of South Carolina. While she was U.N. ambassador she affirmed the United States' willingness to resort to military force to respond to future North Korean missile tests and was a supporter of Israel.