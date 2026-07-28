What Is Nancy Mace's Net Worth and Salary?

Nancy Mace is an American politician, author, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $3 million.

Nancy Mace has represented South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021 and earns an annual congressional salary of $174,000. She first gained national attention in 1999 when she became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets. After working in public relations, commercial real estate, and political consulting, Mace entered electoral politics and served in the South Carolina House of Representatives. She defeated Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham in 2020, becoming the first Republican woman elected to Congress from South Carolina. Mace developed a reputation for shifting between independent positions and strong alignment with Donald Trump, whom she criticized after January 6 before becoming one of his prominent defenders. She helped remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023 and later launched an unsuccessful campaign for governor of South Carolina. Her financial disclosures show that most of her wealth is tied to real estate, retirement accounts, insurance products, and cash, accompanied by substantial property debt.

Early Life and Education

Nancy Ruth Mace was born on December 4, 1977, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She grew up in a military family. Her father, James Emory Mace, served as an Army officer and later became commandant of cadets at The Citadel, while her mother, Anne, worked as a teacher.

Mace left high school before graduating and later earned a GED. She attended Trident Technical College before enrolling at The Citadel.

In 1999, she became the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets. She earned a business degree and later a master's degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.

Business Career and Book

Mace wrote "In the Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel," a memoir describing her experience entering and graduating from the military college. The book established her as a speaker on perseverance, gender integration, and leadership.

She founded a public-relations and consulting company and worked with businesses, political campaigns, and nonprofit organizations. Mace also gained experience in commercial real estate and technology-related marketing.

Her private-sector career provided income and a professional network before she held full-time elected office. Several business entities and property partnerships later appeared on her financial disclosures.

Early Political Campaigns

Mace entered Republican politics and worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in South Carolina. She had previously challenged U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in the 2014 Republican primary but received a small share of the vote.

In 2017, she won a special election for the South Carolina House of Representatives. She represented the Charleston area and worked on taxes, conservation, veterans, and abortion legislation.

Mace supported a successful effort to add exceptions for rape and incest to a proposed state abortion ban. That position later distinguished her from some members of her party, even as she continued to identify as anti-abortion.

United States Congress

Mace challenged Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in 2020 in South Carolina's coastal 1st District. She won narrowly and took office in January 2021.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Mace criticized Trump and said that his actions had endangered his legacy. She voted to certify the 2020 election results but opposed Trump's second impeachment. Over time, she repaired her relationship with Trump and became increasingly supportive of him.

In Congress, Mace has worked on veterans' issues, cannabis reform, animal welfare, coastal protection, and women's health. She has also attracted attention for confrontational committee exchanges, frequent television appearances, and disputes with members of both parties.

In October 2023, Mace joined seven other Republicans and House Democrats in voting to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

2026 Campaign for Governor

Mace announced a campaign for governor of South Carolina in 2025. She attempted to present herself as both a Trump-aligned conservative and a political outsider willing to challenge the state Republican establishment.

The campaign was affected by controversies involving former staff members, personal disputes, congressional expense claims, and questions about her focus on media attention. In June 2026, Mace finished fifth in the Republican primary and did not advance to the runoff.

Because she pursued the governorship rather than another House term, the defeat left her future in elected office uncertain after the conclusion of her congressional service.

Financial Disclosures

Mace's financial disclosure for 2024 listed PJME LLC, a Charleston real estate holding, at a value between $1 million and $5 million. Personal residences do not always appear as reportable assets under congressional rules, which can make the asset and liability sides of a filing appear mismatched.

She reported between $50,001 and $100,000 in a checking account. Her retirement assets included a SEP IRA and traditional IRA each valued between $50,001 and $100,000, along with a Roth IRA valued between $15,001 and $50,000.

The filing also listed a whole-life insurance or annuity product worth between $15,001 and $50,000, two college-savings accounts for her children, two children's savings accounts, and a small interest in Bryant Brothers LLC.

Mace disclosed three property mortgages. One was valued between $500,001 and $1 million, a second between $1 million and $5 million, and a third between $500,001 and $1 million. The broad ranges make it impossible to derive an exact net worth directly from the form.

Her only reported earned income on that filing was her $174,000 congressional salary. She did not list stock transactions, outside positions, or additional earned income for the year.

Personal Life

Mace has been married twice and has two children. She has discussed surviving sexual assault as a teenager and has connected that experience to her position that abortion laws should include exceptions for rape and incest.

She was previously engaged to businessman Patrick Bryant. Their breakup developed into public legal and personal disputes that overlapped with questions about jointly held property and congressional housing reimbursements.