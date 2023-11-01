Mike Johnson Net Worth

What is Mike Johnson's net worth and salary?

Mike Johnson is an American politician who has a net worth of $100,000. Mike Johnson vaulted to national recognition in October 2023 when he was elected Speaker of the House. He was elected to that role on October 25, 2023 after the ouster of former speaker Kevin McCarthy and failed attempts at several other Republicans, notably Jim Jordan, to be chosen.

Mike Johnson was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, serving Louisiana's fourth Congressional district. During his years as a member of Congress he supported a national abortion ban, contested the results of the 2020 Presidential election, both on the floor of the house and in court, is opposed to medical marijuana and is a strong advocate of entitlement reform.

Salary and Financial Disclosure

Prior to being elected Speaker, as a standard member of the House of Representatives, Mike earned a salary of $174,000 per year. When he was elected to be Speaker of the House, his salary was increased to $223,500. In 2022 he also earned around $30,000 teaching online courses for Liberty University.

In his 2016 financial disclosure, Mike estimated his net worth to be NEGATIVE $30,000. His financial ensuing financial disclosures did not paint an improved financial picture.

In their 2022 disclosure, which was filed in August 2023, Mike and his wife reported to not have any checking or savings accounts. They likely have checking and savings accounts, but the balances are less than $5,000, which is under the limit where a disclosure would be required. In terms of assets, their 2022 financial disclosure listed literally none. As in, they reported owning no assets at all over the amount that would be required to be disclosed. On the liability side of the disclosure, the Johnsons list a home mortgage debt ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, a personal loan of $15,000 – $50,000 and a home equity line of credit ranging from $15,000 to $50,000. All three liabilities are held by Citizens National Bank.

The lack of assets is not a totally full picture. That mortgage debt is connected to a home in Benton, Louisiana that could be worth $500,000 – $600,000, according to comparable estimates. If we take the median of their debt range, that would be $375,000 remaining on their mortgage. If they sold their home for the low range of the estimated value, that would give them a net gain of $125,000, which would ultimately be an asset that we can assign to them today.

Early Life

Mike Johnson was born on January 30, 1972 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He has three younger siblings. His father Pat was a firefighter for the Shreveport Fire Department. Pat was severely injured in a 1984 fire that killed a fellow firefighter. Pat retired from the fire department after that incident and became a HazMat consultant. Mike wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a firefighter, but his parents forbid it.

Mike graduated from high school in 1991 and then Louisiana State in 1995. In 1998 he earned a Juris Doctor from Paul M. Herbert Law Center.

Law Career

Before becoming a politician, Mike practiced law for around 15 years. His most significant legal position was as the senior counsel for the Alliance Defense Fund. During his tenure with ADF, Johnson worked on various high-profile cases, often representing individuals or entities that believed their religious freedoms were being infringed upon by government actions or regulations.

In 2003 he wrote an amicus brief that opposed Lawrence V. Texas, a landmark case in which the Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual activity between adults. The ruling effectively invalidated similar laws in 13 other states, making same-sex sexual activity legal in every U.S. state and territory. At the same time, through Alliance, Mike supported laws that essentially criminalized homosexuality.

Congressional Career

A member of the Republican Party, Mike Johnson has consistently advocated for policies that emphasize limited government, fiscal responsibility, and a strong national defense. He's an ardent supporter of tax cuts and deregulation, believing that these measures spur economic growth and create jobs. His voting record reflects his commitment to these principles, as he consistently votes in line with his party's platform and the interests of his constituents.

Beyond economic issues, Johnson is a fervent defender of the First Amendment and religious liberties. Before joining Congress, he was already known for litigating religious freedom cases. This background has given him a platform to address concerns about perceived threats to religious liberty in America, making him a key figure in discussions and legislation related to these matters.

On the topic of immigration, Johnson supports securing the U.S. borders and has been vocal about addressing the issues associated with illegal immigration. He believes in a robust and efficient legal immigration system but stresses the importance of upholding the rule of law when it comes to those who enter the country unlawfully.

In addition to his individual policy stances, Mike Johnson has taken on significant leadership roles during his congressional tenure. He was elected Chairman of the influential Republican Study Committee (RSC) for the 116th Congress. The RSC is the largest caucus of conservatives in Congress, and under Johnson's leadership, it has played a crucial role in shaping the legislative agenda and policy discussions within the Republican Party.

Furthermore, Johnson's collaborative spirit has been evident through his bipartisan efforts. He co-founded the Honor and Civility Caucus, an initiative that aims to reduce the increasing polarization and partisanship in Congress. By fostering respectful dialogue and cooperation across party lines, Johnson hopes to find common ground on critical issues facing the nation.

Personal Life

Michael married Kelly Renee Lary on May 1, 1999. They have four children: Hannah, Abigail, Jack and Will. Michael and Kelly are somewhat famously in what is called a "covenant marriage." Covenant marriages, which are only legal in three states, provide an extra level of challenge in the event one of the spouses is seeking a divorce.