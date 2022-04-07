Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth:

What is Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician and far-right conspiracy theorist who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the US House of Representatives to serve Georgia's 14th congressional district in 2021. She is notorious for her white supremacist, anti-Semitic, and violent rhetoric, and for spreading numerous conspiracies about mass shootings and election fraud, among other subjects. In response to this behavior, the House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all her committee roles.

Early Life and Education

Marjorie Taylor Greene was born on May 27, 1974 in Milledgeville, Georgia. As a teen, she went to South Forsyth High School in Cumming. Greene went on to attend the University of Georgia, from which she earned her bachelor of business administration degree in 1996.

Career Beginnings

Greene began her career in business after her father sold her his company Taylor Commercial, a general contractor he had founded. From 2007 to 2011, she was listed as the company's CFO. After this time, Greene took up CrossFit training, and became a part-time coach at one of the company's gyms in Alpharetta, Georgia. In 2013, she co-founded a CrossFit gym with athlete Travis Mayer; Greene left the business in 2017.

After leaving her business career, Greene turned toward a career in political conspiracies. Starting in 2017, she wrote numerous articles for the conspiracy news website American Truth Seekers. Later, in early 2018, she began writing for the fake news website Law Enforcement Today. Among her other activities around this time, Greene served as an official of the conservative Family America Project, which promoted violence against Democrats.

US House of Representatives

In 2019, Greene began her campaign for Georgia's 6th congressional district; she eventually shifted to the 14th district following the announcement that incumbent Tom Graves was not running for reelection there. During her campaign, Greene spoke at gun rights rallies, championed far-right extremist groups, and posed with assault rifles in messages that threatened violence toward House Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. After her opponent Kevin Van Ausdal withdrew from the race, Greene won the general election.

During her first day as a member of Congress, Greene began spreading the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She continued to deny the results of the election, and took concerted efforts to overturn them. For instance, Greene challenged electoral votes during the Electoral College vote count, and called for the decertification of Georgia's results. The day after Biden's inauguration, she drafted articles of impeachment falsely alleging abuse of power. Among her other incendiary actions, Greene spoke at a white nationalist event where she celebrated the January 6 Capitol attack as well as Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Due to this and other dangerous behavior, including her numerous threats to her colleagues, the House of Representatives launched a resolution to remove Greene from her committee roles.

Political Positions

Greene is a far-right extremist who openly affiliates with white supremacist groups. She opposes abortion, foreign aid, LGBTQ and immigrant rights, and racial equality. Greene also denies the scientific realities of climate change and evolution, and vehemently rejected COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic while spreading false information about the virus and vaccines. Notably, Greene is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, and has ties with numerous extremist militia organizations. She has called for the murder of Democrats and FBI agents, including the execution of Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.

Greene is particularly infamous for her perpetuation of conspiracy theories. She has propagated the idea that Bill Clinton is a murderer; that Democrats are running a child sex trafficking ring; that various mass shootings in the US and abroad were either coordinated by the government or false flags intended to undermine gun rights; that the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon was staged; and that California wildfires are caused by space lasers operated by the Rothschild family. Greene also supports the far-right conspiracy theorist group QAnon, and has championed Russian propaganda in favor of Vladimir Putin.

Responses to Behavior

Greene has faced harsh admonishment and repercussions for her behavior both in and outside of Congress. Both Democrats and Republicans have denounced her for her racist rhetoric and conspiracy theories. In February of 2021, the House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all her committee assignments, with a vote of 230 to 199. Beyond Congress, Greene has been condemned by various Jewish groups for her anti-Semitism.

On Twitter, Greene ran into frequent trouble for her posts promoting misinformation and political violence. Her account was locked for 12 hours in January of 2021, and then again in March. In July, Twitter put Greene's account in read-only mode, and in August, suspended her account for a week. Finally, in January of 2022, her personal Twitter account was suspended permanently in response to her continued posting of misinformation regarding the COVID vaccine.

Personal Life

While still in college in 1995, Greene wed Perry Greene; together, they have three children. In 2011, Green was rebaptized into the evangelical North Point Community Church.