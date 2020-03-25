Kelly Loeffler net worth: Kelly Loeffler is an American junior United States Senator who has a net worth of $500 million. She is most well known for being a Senator from Georgia. As of this writing she is #1 the wealthiest member of Congress. She is roughly $365 million richer than the second-richest Congressperson, Representative Greg Gianforte from Montana.

Kelly Loeffler was born in Bloomington, Illinois in November 1970. She is a Republican who graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned her MBA from DePaul University. Kelly Loeffler married Jeffrey Sprecher in 2004. She became a United States Senator from Georgia in January 2020. She served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt which is a subsidiary of commodity and financial services company Intercontinental Exchange. She is also the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA. Kelly Loeffler was selected by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to succeed Senator Johnny Isakson after he announced his intention to resign due to health issues. She has also worked for Citibank, the Crossroads Group, and William Blair & Company. In 2020 Loeffler and her husband sold millions of dollars of stock in companies vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic after learning privileged information. The couple lives in a $10.5 million estate in Tuxedo Park in Atlanta, GA. At the time it set the record for most-expensive home ever sold in Atlanta.

Personal Wealth: As we mentioned previously, Kelly Loeffler's $500 million net worth makes her the richest member of Congress. Her wealth is derived from her husband Jeffrey who is founder, chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.