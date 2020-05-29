Kayleigh McEnany net worth and salary: Kayleigh McEnany is an American political commentator and author who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for being the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump.

Kayleigh McEnany was born in Tampa, Florida in April 1988. She graduated from Georgetown University and University of Miami and earned her JD from Harvard University. McEnany is a Republican who became the 31st White House Press Secretary in April 2020. She started out as a producer for television series Huckabee on Fox News. Kayleigh McEnany also worked as a political analyst for CNN. She became the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee in 2017. McEnany authored the book The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement in 2018. In 2017 she married Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Sean Gilmartin. She was critical of Trump in 2015 before supporting his campaign in 2016.

White House Press Secretary Salary: Kayleigh McEnany's salary as White House Press Secretary is $183,000 per year.