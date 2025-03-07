What is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth and Salary?

Karoline Leavitt is a political aide and government official who has a net worth of $100 thousand. Karoline Leavitt became the White House press secretary under Donald Trump in 2025. Previously, she served as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary for Trump. In 2022, Leavitt unsuccessfully ran for the US House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st district, and later was found to have committed campaign finance fraud.

Financial Summary

Karoline Leavitt's official financial disclosures reveal no significant personal assets, liabilities, or net worth during her congressional campaign. In her 2021 House candidate filing, she reported no assets, such as investments, real estate, or bank accounts, and no unearned income. This remained unchanged in her 2022 campaign disclosure, indicating she had no major financial holdings at the time.

Leavitt also reported no liabilities, listing no debts, loans, or financial obligations in her disclosures. While her campaign incurred debt, those obligations were tied to the campaign itself and not her personal finances. Because she had zero reported assets and liabilities, her disclosed net worth was effectively near zero, based solely on any cash savings from her salary. Her earned income for 2021 was around $70,000, with a prior year's salary of $48,800, but no investments or property.

Salary

As the White House Press Secretary, Leavitt earns an estimated $180,000 per year, a substantial increase from her prior earnings. This salary is consistent with past press secretaries and falls within the Executive Schedule Level IV pay grade, which applies to high-ranking government officials. The role comes with standard federal benefits, including retirement contributions and health insurance, significantly improving her financial standing compared to her time as a congressional candidate.

Early Life and Education

Karoline Leavitt was born on August 24, 1997 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Her family owned an ice cream shop and a used truck dealership in nearby Plaistow. As a teenager, Leavitt went to Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. After graduating in 2015, she went to Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on an NCAA Division II softball scholarship. In college, Leavitt became a supporter of Donald Trump, writing op-eds in the college paper defending his 2017 travel ban and his attack on the news media. She also founded Saint Anselm College's first broadcasting club, worked at Hearst Television's WMUR-TV, and interned at Fox News. Leavitt graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in communications and politics.

Government Positions

After graduating from college, Leavitt became an assistant press secretary in the White House under Kayleigh McEnany. She went on to become the communications director for Republican US Representative Elise Stefanik. After serving as the national press secretary for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Leavitt became the new White House press secretary in 2025, succeeding Karine Jean-Pierre. In the process, she became the youngest person ever appointed to the position.

2022 Congressional Campaign

In 2022, Leavitt ran for the US House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st district. Using a brash style that attracted such rightwing personalities as Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert, she ended up winning the Republican primary in a surprise victory. In the general election, Leavitt lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.

Campaign Finance Troubles

In relation to her 2022 congressional campaign, Leavitt faced a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that she illegally accepted campaign donations exceeding the legal limit, and never repaid her donors. Later, in early 2025, Leavitt disclosed over $325,000 in unpaid campaign debts she had been concealing. Around $200,000 of the debt was made up of illegal donations made in excess of campaign finance limits, donations she never paid back.

Personal Life

In late 2023, Leavitt got engaged to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. The pair subsequently married, and had a son in the summer of 2024.