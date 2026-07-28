What Is John Thune's Net Worth and Salary?

John Thune is an American politician who has a net worth of $3 million.

John Thune has represented South Dakota in the U.S. Senate since 2005 and became Senate majority leader in January 2025. As majority leader, he earns an annual salary of $193,400.

Thune spent years rising through Republican leadership, serving as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, chairman of the Commerce Committee, majority whip, and minority whip before succeeding Mitch McConnell as the party's Senate leader. His national breakthrough came in 2004, when he defeated Democratic leader Tom Daschle in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. Before entering the Senate, Thune served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and held positions in state government, the Small Business Administration, and Republican organizations. Compared with many congressional leaders, his disclosed investment portfolio is modest. Most of his wealth is tied to retirement savings, the present value of federal and state pensions, and equity in his South Dakota home.

Early Life and Education

John Randolph Thune was born on January 7, 1961, in Pierre, South Dakota, and grew up in the small town of Murdo. His father, Harold, was a World War II fighter pilot who later operated a hardware store, while his mother, Yvonne, worked as a teacher and librarian.

Thune was a strong athlete and became a standout basketball player at Jones County High School. He attracted the attention of sports recruiters and eventually attended Biola University in California.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Biola in 1983 and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota in 1984.

Early Political Career

Thune entered politics through Senator James Abdnor, who hired him as a legislative aide. He developed experience in agriculture, small business, and federal policy while learning the practical side of representing a sparsely populated state.

During the Reagan administration, Thune worked at the Small Business Administration. He later became executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party and served as South Dakota's railroad director.

These positions gave him relationships throughout the state and prepared him to run for federal office.

United States House of Representatives

Thune ran for South Dakota's single at-large House seat in 1996. He took office in January 1997.

He served three terms in the House, focusing on agriculture, transportation, taxes, and rural development. Thune honored a campaign pledge to limit himself to three terms and did not seek reelection in 2002.

Instead, he challenged Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Johnson. Thune lost by just 524 votes, one of the narrowest statewide defeats in South Dakota history.

Defeating Tom Daschle

Thune returned in 2004 to challenge Senator Tom Daschle, the Democratic leader of the Senate. Defeating a sitting party leader was considered extremely difficult, and the race attracted enormous national spending and attention.

Thune argued that Daschle's leadership role had pulled him away from South Dakota's values. Daschle emphasized the influence and federal resources that came with seniority. Thune won by approximately 4,500 votes.

The victory instantly made him a national Republican figure. He became the first candidate in more than half a century to defeat a sitting Senate party leader.

Senate Career

Thune joined the Senate in 2005 and developed a reputation as a conventional conservative who could work within the institution. His interests included agriculture, telecommunications, transportation, taxes, and energy.

He chaired the Senate Republican Conference from 2012 to 2019 and then became majority whip, the party's second-ranking Senate position. He served as chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and later led the Republican whip operation while the party was in the minority.

Thune considered running for president and was occasionally discussed as a future Republican leader. He chose instead to build seniority and relationships in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader

After Mitch McConnell announced that he would step down from Republican leadership, Thune competed with Senators John Cornyn and Rick Scott to replace him. Republican senators elected Thune in November 2024.

He became Senate majority leader when Republicans took control in January 2025. He became responsible for legislation, nominations, negotiations, and keeping a narrow Republican conference united.

Thune has had to balance the Senate's procedural traditions with pressure from President Donald Trump and activists seeking faster action. He has defended the legislative filibuster even when doing so limited the majority's ability to pass parts of the Republican agenda with a simple majority.

Financial Disclosures

Thune's annual disclosures show bank accounts, mutual funds, retirement plans, insurance products, and other relatively conventional holdings. The exact value of many accounts is reported only in broad ranges.

His largest asset is not fully visible as a market account on the forms: decades of federal service have created a valuable congressional pension. The present value of that future income has been estimated at roughly $750,000. His federal Thrift Savings Plan, the government equivalent of a 401(k), may be worth approximately $1 million after years of employee contributions and matching funds.

Thune also earned a smaller pension from his work in South Dakota state government. That benefit was scheduled to pay approximately $940 per month beginning in 2026.

He and his wife own a home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The property is worth less than homes owned by many other congressional leaders but contains several hundred thousand dollars in equity.

His publicly disclosed securities have generally consisted of diversified funds rather than a large portfolio of individual stocks. In 2026, Thune disclosed a book agreement with Hachette but reported no income from it during the preceding calendar year.

Personal Life

Thune married Kimberley Weems in 1984. They have two daughters and several grandchildren. Kimberley has worked in public affairs and nonprofit activities.

Thune is known for maintaining an intense exercise routine and frequently runs between his home and the Capitol. His career has been built through patient advancement inside the Senate rather than celebrity campaigning.