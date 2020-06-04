John Kelly net worth: John Kelly is an American military general who has a net worth of $400 thousand. He is best known for being the 28th White House Chief of Staff. According to his 2016 Federal finance disclosure, Kelly is worth somewhere between $200 and $400 thousand.

John Kelly was born in Boston, Massachusetts in May 1950. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston and earned his MA from Georgetown University and his MS from National Defense University. Kelly served in the United States Marine Corps and achieved the rank of General. He has received the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service medal, and the Legion of Merit with Combat "V". John Kelly served as the Commander of the United States Southern Command from November 2012 to January 2016. From January 2017 to July 2017 he served as the 5th United States Secretary of Homeland Security. Kelly served as the 28th White House Chief of Staff under President Trump from July 2017 to January 2019.