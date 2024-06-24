What is J.D. Vance's Net Worth and Salary?

J.D. Vance is a venture capitalist, author, and Republican politician who has a net worth of $5 million. In 2022, J.D. Vance was elected to the United States Senate. His term began in 2023. Vance rose to fame in 2016 with his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," which describes his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio and the socioeconomic issues of the Appalachian area. Previously a vocal critic of Donald Trump, Vance became a Trump loyalist in 2020. In 2024, J.D. Vance was rumored to be a possible choice for Trump's Vice President. Other potential Trump VP picks include businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former North Dakota Governor/businessman Doug Burgum.

Salary

As a freshman US Senator, J.D. Vance's salary is $174,000. Vance is also separately the co-founder and partner in a venture capital firm called Narya Capital. According to his most recent financial disclosure, Vance earns an annual salary of $327,000 from Narya.

Financial Disclosure

J.D. Vance's August 2022 financial disclosure listed dozens of investments as assets. The vast majority of his 100+ investments, covering roughly 20 pages in the disclosure, are valued at between $1,000 and $15,000. Among his larger investments are a stake in the online video platform Rumble which is valued at between $100,000 and $250,000, an investment in Kriya Therapies valued at $50,000 and $100,000, an investment in AppHarvest, Inc valued at $100,000 to $200,000 and an investment in AcreTrader Inc valued at $15,000 to $50,000.

His top listed asset is JD Vance Enterprises LLC which "Holds investments, and promotes speaking, writing and media appearances of JD Vance." No value range was given for this asset. Here are some other major Vance assets:

Huntington National Bank which holds $250,000 – $500,000

Charles Schwab checking account which holds $100,000 – $250,000

Robin Hood checking account which holds $100,000 – $250,000

Five Goldman Sachs CDs valued at a combined range of $500,000 and $1.05 million

$500,000 – $1 million worth of shares in the QQQ Exchange Traded Fund

$100,000 – $200,000 worth of 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF shares

$500,000 – $1 million worth of DIA SPDR ETF

$500,000 – $1 million worth of SPY SPDR ETF

$100,000 – $250,000 worth of Bitcoin held through Coinbase

$50,000 – $100,000 worth of Walmart stock

The combined value of the above estimation ranges for these assets alone add up to $2.7 million to $5.6 million.

Real Estate

In June 2018, JD and Usha paid $1.4 million for a home in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 2+ acre property features a 4,700-square-foot mansion which was built and 1858 and has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. JD's financial disclosure showed that he bought the home with a mortgage valued at $500,000 – $1 million through Navy Federal Credit Union at a 30-year-fixed rate of 3.875%.

Early Life and Education

J.D. Vance was born as James Donald Bowman on August 2, 1984 in Middletown, Ohio to Bev and Donald. After his parents divorced when he was a toddler, he was adopted by his mother's third husband. However, Vance and his sister were mostly raised by their grandparents James and Bonnie, whom they called Mamaw and Papaw.

As a teenager, Vance attended Middletown High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served in the Iraq War. Vance later attended the Ohio State University, from which he graduated in 2009 with his BA in political science and philosophy. He went on to obtain his JD from Yale Law School in 2013.

Career Beginnings in Law and Finance

Vance began his career working at a corporate law firm. After that, he moved to San Francisco and became a venture capitalist in the city's tech industry. Vance served as a principal at Mithril Capital, the firm of entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Later, he joined the Washington, DC-based investment firm Revolution and co-founded the Cincinnati-based firm Narya Capital.

Hillbilly Elegy

Vance rose to fame in 2016 with his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," which was a New York Times Best Seller. The book chronicles his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio and describes the socioeconomic hardships of his family and the wider Appalachian area. "Hillbilly Elegy" drew significant press for its depiction of white working-class values in the Rust Belt, especially because of its release in a controversial election year. It was also criticized by many for perpetuating myths about poverty and making generalizations about various groups of people. In 2020, the book was adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard and starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Hillbilly Elegy Royalties

According to Vance's financial disclosures he earned the following amounts in royalties from publisher Harper Collins thanks to his book Hillbilly Elegy:

2020: $347,752

2021: $475,380

US Senator

In the summer of 2021, Vance officially began running for the US Senate seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rob Portman. Endorsed by Donald Trump, he went on to win the primary and the general election in 2022.

Political Positions

Described as a populist conservative, some consider Vance to be critical of LGBTQ+ rights, women's rights, and the reality of climate change. Vance has persistently opposed supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. In a 2024 NY Times Op-Ed, Vance explained his position by claiming Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable and "that reality must inform any future Ukraine policy, from future congressional aid to the diplomatic course set by the president."

Vance was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, calling him "reprehensible" and "America's Hitler." However, he began changing his tune by 2018, and in 2020 he became a full-fledged supporter. Notably, Vance perpetuated the Big Lie that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud.

Personal Life

In 2014, Vance married Usha Chilukuri, who had been his classmate at Yale Law. Together, they have three children.

Raised Protestant, Vance was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church in 2019.