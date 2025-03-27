Henry Hager Net Worth

What is Henry Hager's net worth and salary?

Henry Hager is an American businessman who has a net worth of $14 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife Jenna Bush Hager.

Henry Chase Hager has navigated a unique path as the son-in-law of former President George W. Bush while maintaining a relatively low public profile compared to other presidential family members. Since marrying Jenna Bush in 2008, Hager has balanced his roles as husband, father, and business executive while occasionally stepping into the public spotlight alongside his well-known wife. With a background in politics and business, Hager has built a successful career in the private sector while supporting his wife's various endeavors, from her work as an author to her role as a television personality on NBC's Today Show. Despite his connection to one of America's most prominent political families, Hager has cultivated a life defined more by his professional accomplishments and family commitments than by his presidential in-law status.

Early Life and Education

Henry Chase Hager was born on May 10, 1978, in Richmond, Virginia. He was raised in a family with political connections—his father, John H. Hager, served as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1998 to 2002 and later as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. This political background provided Henry with early exposure to public service and governance.

Hager pursued his education at St. Christopher's School in Richmond before attending Wake Forest University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He continued his education at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, earning his MBA and establishing the foundation for his future business career.

Career Development

Henry Hager's professional journey began in the political sphere, where he worked in the White House during George W. Bush's administration. He served as a staff assistant to Karl Rove, Bush's senior advisor, which gave him an insider's perspective on the workings of the executive branch. This position also led to his fateful meeting with Jenna Bush.

After his time in the White House, Hager transitioned to the private sector. He worked at Constellation Energy Group before joining Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a global investment firm. At KKR, Hager has focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors, building expertise in this field and advancing to senior positions within the company.

Throughout his career, Hager has maintained a low public profile, focusing on his business responsibilities rather than leveraging his connection to the Bush family for personal advancement. This approach has earned him respect within professional circles and allowed him to establish his own identity apart from his famous in-laws.

Relationship with Jenna Bush

Henry Hager met Jenna Bush during the 2004 presidential campaign when both were working in political roles. Their relationship developed despite initial hesitations from Jenna, who has humorously recounted in interviews how she had to pursue Henry in the early stages of their courtship.

The couple's engagement came in August 2007 after Hager proposed during a sunrise hike on Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park. Their wedding on May 10, 2008, took place at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, in a relatively private ceremony attended by about 200 guests. Rather than holding the wedding at the White House, the couple opted for the more intimate setting of the family's ranch, reflecting their preference for privacy over pageantry.

Family Life

Henry and Jenna have built a family that includes three children: Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager (born 2013), Poppy Louise Hager (born 2015), and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager (born 2019). The couple has prioritized creating a normal family life despite their connections to America's political elite.

While Jenna has shared glimpses of their family life through her work on the Today Show and social media, Henry has generally maintained a more private presence. When he does appear in public alongside his wife, their obvious affection and partnership are evident, showing a strong family bond that both have described as foundational to their lives.

Supporting Role

As Jenna's career has evolved from teacher to author to television personality, Henry has been a consistent support. While maintaining his own professional path, he has appeared occasionally on the Today Show alongside his wife for special segments and has attended various events connected to her work.

The couple has coauthored children's books, collaborated on charitable initiatives, and presented a united front in their public appearances. Their relationship appears to represent a modern partnership where both maintain individual careers while supporting each other's professional endeavors.

Real Estate

In 2015, Jenna and Henry paid$4.58 million for a New York City condo. They also own a home on Long Island and a home in Fairfield County, Connecticut.