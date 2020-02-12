Don Gaetz net worth: Don Gaetz is an American politician who has a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for being a former member of the Florida State Senate.

Don Gaetz was born in Rugby, North Dakota in January 1948. He is a Republican who was formerly a Democrat before 1964. Gaetz graduated from Concordia College and earned his M.P.A. from Troy State University. Gaetz earned his fortune while working as a healthcare executive and founder of VITAS Healthcare Corporation which was sold to Roto Rooter in 2004 for $400 million. The sale to Roto Rooter left Don Gaetz with a net worth of $25 million. From November 2006 to November 2016 he served as a Member of the Florida Senate from the 1st district. Don Gaetz served as the President of the Florida Senate from November 2012 to November 2014. He is the father of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Don Gaetz was elected to the Okaloosa County School Board in 1994 and he was re-elected in 1998. He then served as the Okaloosa County Superintendent from 2000 to 2008.