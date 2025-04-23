What is Dick Durbin's net worth?

Dick Durbin is an American politician who has a net worth of $3 million. Dick Durbin has established himself as one of the most influential figures in modern American politics through his long-standing service in the United States Senate. As a Democratic senator from Illinois since 1997, Durbin has risen to the position of Senate Majority Whip, making him the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate leadership. His legislative career spans several decades, beginning with his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, where he served for fourteen years before ascending to the Senate. Throughout his congressional tenure, Durbin has championed progressive causes including healthcare reform, immigration policy, criminal justice reform, and consumer protection. Known for his oratorial skills and legislative pragmatism, he has maintained significant influence in shaping Democratic policy priorities while building a reputation for occasionally working across the aisle on bipartisan legislation. In April 2025, Durbin announced he would not seek reelection in 2026, concluding what will be a 30-year Senate career that ties him with Shelby Collum as the longest-serving U.S. senator in Illinois history.

Early Life and Education

Born Richard Joseph Durbin on November 21, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, he grew up in a working-class family. His father, William Durbin, was an Irish American railroad worker, and his mother, Anna, was a Lithuanian immigrant who worked as a payroll clerk. Durbin's father died when he was only 14, leaving his mother to raise him alone.

Durbin attended St. Elizabeth's Academy, a Catholic school in East St. Louis, before enrolling at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1966. He subsequently received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1969. These formative educational experiences in Washington, D.C. exposed him to national politics and helped shape his future career path.

Early Political Career

After completing law school, Durbin returned to Illinois to practice law. His entry into politics came through working as legal counsel to Illinois Lieutenant Governor Paul Simon from 1969 to 1972. He then served as counsel to the Illinois Senate Judiciary Committee from 1972 to 1982, gaining valuable experience in state legislative processes.

Durbin's first elected position came in 1982 when he won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Illinois' 20th congressional district. During his 14 years in the House, he served on the Appropriations Committee and developed expertise in transportation, agriculture, and biomedical research issues. His consistent advocacy for his district's interests built a strong political base that would later support his Senate aspirations.

Senate Career

In 1996, following the retirement of his mentor Paul Simon from the Senate, Durbin successfully ran for the open Senate seat. He has since won reelection multiple times, solidifying his position as a fixture in Illinois politics and within the Democratic Party's national leadership.

Durbin's rise in Senate leadership was steady. In 2005, he became the Democratic Whip, serving under Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. When Chuck Schumer succeeded Reid, Durbin maintained his position as Whip, demonstrating his value to the party and his skill in vote-counting and policy coordination.

Throughout his Senate career, Durbin has focused on several key policy areas. He has been a consistent advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. As a member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin has played significant roles in Supreme Court confirmation hearings and oversight of the Justice Department. In 2021, he became Chair of the Judiciary Committee, enhancing his influence over judicial nominations and justice system policy.

Legislative Accomplishments

Durbin's legislative record includes several notable accomplishments. He introduced the Dream Act in 2001 alongside Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), legislation aimed at providing a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. Though the full act has not passed, it influenced subsequent immigration policy decisions, including the establishment of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by President Barack Obama in 2012.

He also championed the First Step Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in 2018, a bipartisan criminal justice bill that reformed sentencing laws and provided more opportunities for incarcerated people to re-enter society upon their release.

In consumer protection, Durbin successfully pushed for the "Durbin Amendment" to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which limited debit card interchange fees charged to retailers. He also championed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, giving the FDA regulatory authority over tobacco products.

Legacy and Retirement

On April 23, 2025, Durbin announced he would not seek reelection in 2026, stating in a video, "I truly love the job of being a United States senator, but in my heart I know it is time to pass the torch." He pledged to continue fighting "for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate."

When he completes his current term, Durbin will be tied with former Illinois Senator Shelby Collum as the longest-serving U.S. senator in Illinois history, with both having served from 1996 to 2026 (Collum served from 1883 to 1913). At the time of his retirement announcement, Durbin was 80 years old and the fifth most senior member of the Senate.

His retirement announcement prompted tributes from colleagues across the political spectrum. Former President Barack Obama, who served alongside Durbin in the Senate before his presidential run, stated, "As an Illinois voter, I couldn't be prouder that our senator for the last 28 years has been one of the finest in the country. Dick Durbin has always fought the good fight on behalf of working families, and his integrity shines through in everything he does."

Durbin and his wife, Loretta Schaefer Durbin, live in Springfield, Illinois. He has three children – Paul, Jennifer, and Christine, his oldest daughter who died in 2008 from complications from a congenital heart condition.

Dick Durbin's legacy rests on his longevity in Democratic leadership and his influence on key policy debates of the early 21st century. As a senior statesman in the Democratic Party, he has helped shape the party's approach to immigration, healthcare, criminal justice reform, and economic policy. His rise from modest beginnings in East St. Louis to the upper echelons of Senate leadership exemplifies a traditional American political success story built on persistence and policy expertise.