Candace Owens net worth: Candace Owens is an American conservative commentator and political activist who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best known for her pro-Trump activism.

Candace Owens was born in Stamford, Connecticut in April 1989. She was very critical of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party around 2016, but became known for being pro-Trump. Owens is also known for being critical of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party. From 2017 to 2019 she served as communications director for the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA. Candace Owens served as CEO of the marketing agency Degree180 in 2015. In 2016 she launched SocialAutopsy.com. She launched the Blexit movement with the Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2018 to encourage African Americans to become Republicans. She has been involved in controversy including being critical of George Floyd, stating that "the fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me".