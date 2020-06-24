Brad Parscale net worth and salary: Brad Parscale is an American digital consultant and political advisor who has a net worth of $12 million. He is best known for being the campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign and serving as the digital media director for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Brad Parscale was born in Topeka, Kansas in January 1976. He joined the Trump Organization in 2011. Parscale has been responsible for developing and designing websites as well as managing digital media strategies for Trump's campaigns. Brad Parscale was one of the first people Donald Trump called in 2015 when he declared himself a Republican candidate for President. In 2015 Trump engaged Brad's firm, Giles-Parscale, to create a website for his Presidential exploratory committee. They charged Trump $1,500 for the project.

When Trump officially became a candidate Parscale was named the digital media director for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign. Over the course of the 2016 election cycle Giles-Parscale was paid a reported $94 million by the Trump campaign. That includes money which was spent on digital advertisements.

After the 2016 election, Parscale sold Giles-Parscale to a company called CloudCommerce for $10 million.

In 2017 he launched America First Policies with senior Trump aide Nick Ayers.

In 2018 Trump tapped Parscale to lead his entire 2020 re-election campaign. Through the first six months of 2020 alone, the Trump campaign paid Parscale's companies a reported $60 million.

Real Estate: In January 2020 Brad paid $2.4 million for an waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to publicly-available bank records, he put just $100,00 down on the home, financing the remaining $2.3 million through a mortgage. Several months prior to this home purchase, Brad and his wife paid $2 million – all cash this time – on two condos in the same area.

With his parents, Brad owns $3-4 million worth of real estate in San Antonio, Texas.

Salary/Earnings: Brad reportedly earns a base salary of $180,000 per year from his new company Parscale Strategy LLC plus an estimated $100,000 per month to cover video production/web design and other consulting fees. Parscale Strategy was paid tens of millions by groups other than Donald, including the Republican National Committee and Republican-associated PACs.

As a public speaker, Parscale reportedly charges $25,000 – $40,000 per speaking engagement.