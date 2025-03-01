What Is Barron Trump's Net Worth?

Barron Trump is an American public figure and college student who has a net worth of $10 million. Barron Trump is the son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Barron has four half-siblings and was the only one of Trump's children to live in the White House during his first term. Barron began attending the New York University Stern School of Business in 2024. In May 2024, it was announced that he had been chosen to represent Florida as an at-large delegate at the Republican National Convention. However, two days later, his mother's office released a statement that read, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments."

Early Life

Barron Trump was born Barron William Trump on March 20, 2006, in New York City. He is the son of Donald Trump, real estate mogul and 45th and 47th President of the United States, and Melania Knauss Trump, a former model and First Lady of the United States. His father is American, and his mother is from the Socialist Republic of Slovenia. Barron has four half-siblings, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric from his father's marriage to Ivana Trump, and Tiffany from Donald's marriage to Marla Maples. In 2006, Barron was baptized at Palm Beach's Episcopal church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. He is fluent in both English and Slovene. In an interview with "Parenting" magazine, Melania said of Barron, "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants." Barron and Melania remained at Trump Tower until the 2016–2017 school year ended, then they moved into the White House in June 2017. Barron has been credited with helping his father reach younger voters and encouraged him to appear on the podcasts "Bussin' With the Boys" and "Adin Ross."

Education

Barron attended Manhattan's Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, Potomac's St. Andrew's Episcopal School, and West Palm Beach's Oxbridge Academy. After graduating from Oxbridge in May 2024, he enrolled at the New York University Stern School of Business. Barron started attending classes there in September 2024, and he reportedly commutes from Trump Tower instead of living on campus.

Personal Life

In October 2020, Melania revealed that Barron had tested positive for COVID-19. She stated, "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way, I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together." After Barron began attending college, a source told "People" magazine, "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Barron's 18th birthday was followed by debate about how he should be covered by the media now that he's an adult. Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton weighed in, stating, "I think he's a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone."