What is Anna Paulina Luna's Net Worth and Salary?

Anna Paulina Luna is an American politician, Air Force veteran, author, and former media personality who has a net worth of $600 thousand. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, she earns an annual congressional salary of $174,000.

Anna Paulina Luna is best known for serving as the Republican U.S. Representative for Florida's 13th congressional district. Elected to Congress in 2022 and sworn in in January 2023, Luna became the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress from Florida. She has become one of the most visible younger conservatives in the House, combining a military background, social media fluency, populist messaging, and a combative political style. As of her second term, Luna serves on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee and chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

Early Life

Anna Paulina Luna was born Anna Paulina Mayerhofer on May 6, 1989, in Santa Ana, California. She has described a difficult upbringing and has said she did not come from wealth, a political family, or an elite educational background. Her mother raised her for part of her childhood, and Luna later adopted her maternal grandmother's surname, Luna, as part of a public embrace of her Hispanic heritage.

After high school, Luna joined the United States Air Force at age 19. She served as an airfield management specialist and later in the Oregon Air National Guard. Her military service became a major part of her political identity, especially in campaigns focused on veterans, national security, and government accountability. She earned the Air Force Achievement Medal during her service.

Education and Early Career

After leaving active military service, Luna continued her education and earned a degree in biology from the University of West Florida. Before entering Congress, she worked in conservative media, activism, and political advocacy. She also appeared in right-leaning media circles and built a large social media following before winning office.

Luna's path to politics was shaped by online conservative activism and grassroots Republican organizing rather than traditional party establishment routes. She became associated with the Trump-aligned wing of the GOP and received support from prominent conservative figures and organizations during her campaigns.

Political Career

Luna first ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Democrat Charlie Crist in Florida's 13th congressional district. She lost that race but returned in 2022, after the district became more favorable to Republicans through redistricting. She won the seat and entered Congress in January 2023.

In Congress, Luna has aligned with the Republican Party's populist and conservative wings. She has supported investigations into federal agencies, pushed for declassification of government records, and taken high-profile positions on issues involving congressional stock trading, government transparency, censorship, veterans, and national security.

Her national profile grew through media appearances and viral political moments. The Wall Street Journal described her in 2026 as one of Capitol Hill's most aggressive practitioners of attention politics, noting her ability to turn topics such as UFO disclosure, JFK records, and government secrecy into high-visibility political issues.

Declassification Task Force and UFO Interest

One of Luna's most distinctive congressional roles has been her leadership of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. The task force has focused on the release of information related to topics including unidentified aerial phenomena, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., the Jeffrey Epstein case, and other historically sensitive government records.

Luna has also spoken publicly about UAPs, including an incident she said occurred during her time in the Air Force. Her focus on UFO and government-secrecy issues has helped make her popular with parts of the online transparency movement, while also drawing criticism from opponents who argue that the subject matter can drift into conspiracy politics.

Financial Disclosures and Net Worth

Luna's net worth is modest compared with many members of Congress. Based on public financial disclosures analyzed by Quiver Quantitative, her estimated net worth was approximately $590,500 in 2025, ranking her in the lower half of congressional wealth estimates. Her disclosed assets included real property, bank accounts, money market holdings, and business interests, but she did not have a large publicly traded stock portfolio according to that estimate.

As a House member, Luna earns the standard congressional salary of $174,000 per year. Congressional pay has remained at that level for many years because lawmakers have repeatedly blocked cost-of-living increases.

Personal Life

Luna is married to Andrew Gamberzky, a U.S. Air Force veteran and combat controller. The couple met through military circles and welcomed a son in 2023. Luna has identified as a Messianic Jewish Christian and has often spoken about faith, family, motherhood, military service, and her working-class background as central parts of her identity.

She is also an author. Her books include "The Legend of Naranja," a children's book, and works connected to military families and special operations culture.