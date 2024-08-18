What Is Andrew Firestone's Net Worth?

Andrew Firestone is an American reality television star and heir to the Firestone family fortune who has a net worth of $50 million. Andrew Firestone first came to prominence on the third season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Over the course of several weeks, Firestone whittled 25 potential mates down to a few final choices. In the end, Andrew picked Jen Schefft to be his future wife. After a few months living together in California, the couple split amicably. Andrew's great-grandfather is Harvey Firestone, founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. His father, Brooks Firestone, a former Republican Assemblyman, inspired Andrew to enter the political arena. Santa Barbara-based Andrew Firestone was a California delegate at the 2012 Republican National convention in Tampa, Florida, supporting presidential hopeful Mitt Romney.

Early Life

Andrew Firestone was born Andrew Boulton Firestone on July 10, 1975, in Santa Barbara, California. He is the son of Catherine Boulton and Brooks Firestone. Brooks represented the California State Assembly's 35th District from 1994 to 1998, and he served one term on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. Brooks also operated businesses such as Firestone Vineyard, San Antonio Ranch, and Prosperity Wines. Andrew's paternal great-grandfather, Harvey Firestone, founded Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in 1900 and was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame and Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Andrew has a brother named Adam, who co-founded Firestone Walker Brewing Company with his brother-in-law, David Walker. Andrew attended Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, California, and Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, then he earned a business administration degree from the University of San Diego, where he also played football.

Career

Firestone founded the Santa Barbara hospitality firm StonePark Capital, which "focuses on the development and acquisition of select service hotels, and applies a disciplined set of strategies which prioritizes investor return." In 2003, Andrew starred on the ABC series "The Bachelor." Firestone proposed to Jen Schefft on the season finale, and she subsequently moved from Chicago to San Francisco to be with him. Andrew and Jen split up in late 2003, and Firestone released a statement to "Extra" that read, "This is a decision we made together through long and thoughtful discussion. It is totally amicable and, though we care for each other deeply, we have come to realize that our future goals are different." In 2005, Andrew competed on Bravo's "Celebrity Poker Showdown," finishing in third place and playing for the nonprofit organization Direct Relief. The following year, he appeared on the VH1 series "Celebrity Paranormal Project," and in 2008, he began hosting the show "Billionaires Car Club." Firestone has also appeared on "Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School" (2007), "The Inn Crowd" (2013), and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (2016), and he has starred in TV commercials for the Baby Bullet with his wife, Ivana.

Personal Life

Andrew married model/actress Ivana Bozilovic on July 5, 2008, at California's St. Mark's in the Valley Episcopal Church. They have welcomed sons Adam (born March 2009) and Shane (born January 2014) and daughter Anja (born April 2011) together. Ivana has appeared in films such as "Van Wilder" and "Wedding Crashers," and in 2019, she co-wrote a song with Anja (who was 8 years old at the time) and released it on iTunes. The song was titled "Where We Belong," and a portion of the track's proceeds were donated to the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation with the goal of building an inclusive playground in Santa Barbara.

Award Nominations

In 2003, Firestone earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Reality/Variety Star – Male for "The Bachelor."