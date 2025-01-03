What is Alyssa Farah Griffin's Net Worth?

Alyssa Farah Griffin is an American television personality and former conservative political strategist who has a net worth of $6 million. Alyssa Farah Griffin served in various US governmental roles between 2014 and 2020, including press secretary to the vice president, press secretary for the US Department of Defense, and White House director of strategic communications. On television, Griffin is a political commentator on CNN and a co-host of the ABC talk show "The View."

Early Life and Education

Alyssa Farah Griffin was born on June 15, 1989 in Los Angeles, California to journalists Joseph and Judy. Her father is the founder of the far-right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily. As a teenager, Griffin went to Bella Vista High School, graduating in 2007. She went on to attend Patrick Henry College in Virginia, from which she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and public policy.

Career Beginnings

Before fully launching her career, Griffin wrote articles for her father's far-right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily. She was also a media intern for US congressman Tom McClintock, and had a one-year position as an associate producer of the conservative radio program "The Laura Ingraham Show." In 2012, Griffin served as the spokesperson for the College Republican National Committee, and traveled the country talking about the youth vote during that year's election.

Career in Government, 2014-2020

In 2014, Griffin became press secretary for congressman Mark Meadows; she went on to become his communications director. Under both him and congressman Jim Jordan, she later served as the communications director for the Freedom Caucus in the US House of Representatives. In 2017, Griffin became special assistant to the president and press secretary to the vice president. As press secretary to the vice president, she traveled on a number of domestic and international trips. In 2019, Griffin became press secretary for the US Department of Defense, filling a role that had been vacant for close to a year. She was also named the Department's director of media affairs.

In the spring of 2020, Griffin joined the White House Office as its director of strategic communications. Griffin resigned from her role at the end of 2020, after Joe Biden was elected president. In early 2021, following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Griffin condemned Trump for inciting the attack and suggested that he resign.

Post-government Career

After leaving government, Griffin became a visiting fellow with the conservative nonprofit the Independent Women's Forum. She also spoke to the January 6 House select committee on several occasions in 2021. That year, Griffin became a political commentator on CNN. In the spring of 2022, she was named a fellow of the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service.

In 2022, Griffin became a permanent co-host of the ABC talk show "The View," after having made a number of guest appearances on the program previously. She joined fellow hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro. In 2024, for her work on the show, Griffin earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2020, Alyssa got engaged to Justin Griffin, grandson of real estate developer and Republican activist Samuel A. Tamposi. The couple married in late 2021.

In 2020, Alyssa and Justin paid $1.37 million for a condo in Georgetown's Washington D.C. neighborhood. In September 2023, the couple listed their Manhattan apartment for $3.7 million, but ultimately pulled the listing and continue to own this property. In October 2024, they paid $3.52 million for a home in the suburbs of Manhattan.