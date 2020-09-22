Ramzan Kadyrov net worth: Ramzan Kadyrov is a Chechen politician who has a net worth of $100 million. He is best known for being the Head of the Chechen Republic. It is hard to pin down an exact net worth estimate for Kadyrov. According to various reports, namely one by Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin, Kadyrov has generated enormous personal wealth through the theft of federal subsidies meant for Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov was born in Tsentaroy, Chechen-Ingush ASSR, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union in October 1976. He is a member of the United Russia party. Kadyrov attained the rank of Major General in the National Guard of Russia. From May 2004 to November 2005 he served as the Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic. Ramzan Kadyrov served as the President of the Chechen Republic from April 2007 to March 2011 and was acting President of the Chechen Republic from February 2007 to April 2007. In March 2011 he became the Head of the Chechen Republic. He is the son of the former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov who was assassinated in 2004. Ramzan Kadyrov took over as president shortly after he turned 30. He founded the Akhmat Fight Club.

Car Collection: Ramzan is notable for his impressive collection of cars. His collection includes a Lamborghini Reventón, which is one of only 20 produced.