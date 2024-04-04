Info Category: Richest Politicians › Presidents Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Jun 19, 1970 (53 years old) Birthplace: New Delhi Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m) Profession: Politician Nationality: India 💰 Compare Rahul Gandhi's Net Worth

Rahul Gandhi is an Indian politician who has a net worth of $3 million. Rahul Gandhi serves as a member of the Indian Parliament for the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, and as a member of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, which he previously led. He also chairs the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students' Union of India. A descendant of former Indian Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru, he is a proponent of women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and environmental sustainability, among other progressive causes.

Rahul's father Ravij Gandhi was Prime Minister of India and President of the Congress Party. His mother Sonia Gandhi is the current President of the Congress Party. His sister Priyanka is also a politician. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra is an entrepreneur. His grandmother Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 as Prime Minister. The family is not related to Indian hero Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi lost out to Narendra Modi for Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Early Life and Education

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970 in New Delhi, India as the first of two children of Rajiv and Sonia. His father would go on to become the sixth Prime Minister of India, while his mother became the president of the Indian National Congress. Gandhi's paternal grandmother was Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and his great-grandfather was the country's inaugural Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. As a youth, Gandhi was educated at St. Columba's School in Delhi, and then at the Doon School in Dehradun. Following the assassination of his grandmother by Sikh extremists in 1984, he was homeschooled alongside his sister Priyanka due to security threats.

For his higher education, Gandhi attended the University of Delhi's St. Stephen's College before transferring to Harvard University in the United States. After his father was assassinated by the Tamil Tigers in 1991, and facing new security threats, Gandhi transferred to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where he used the alias Raul Vinci to avoid detection. He graduated from Rollins with his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1994, and subsequently obtained a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge's Trinity College in 1995.

Career Beginnings

Before getting into politics, Gandhi worked at the management consulting firm Monitor Group in London, England. After spending three years with the firm, he returned to India and established his own technology consultancy firm in Mumbai.

Political Career

In early 2004, Gandhi announced his intention to contest the 14th general elections from his father's former constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He sought a seat in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The Congress Party ended up returning to power in the 2004 general election after a drought of eight years. Gandhi became a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, and later a member of the Standing Committee on Human Resources Development. In 2007, he was appointed General Secretary of the Indian National Congress and chair of both the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students' Union of India.

Gandhi retained his Amethi seat in the 2009 elections, and again in 2014. Later, from 2017 to 2019, he served as the president of the Indian National Congress. After resigning from that role and being succeeded by his mother, Gandhi won the Wayanad, Kerala seat in the Lok Sabha. However, in early 2023, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being convicted and sentenced to two years in prison on charges of making defamatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and allegedly against the entire "Modi community." That summer, Gandhi's conviction was stayed by the Supreme Court of India pending appeal.

Uniting India Marches

In 2022, Gandhi inaugurated the Bharat Jodo Yatra mass movement to combat the divisive politics of the Indian government as led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Literally translated as the "Unite India March," the Bharat Jodo Yatra consisted of a 2,540-mile, 137-day trek from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. Later, in 2024, Gandhi launched another mass movement called the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, or "Uniting India for Justice March." Intended to increase the Congress party's electoral engagement across India, the march spanned two months going from Thoubal to Mumbai. Unlike the first march, however, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was done in a hybrid mode of travel.

Political Views

Gandhi supports many progressive causes, such as women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and environmental sustainability. He has also been outspoken in his criticism of Modi's Hindu nationalist government, harshly denouncing its corruption, divisiveness, privatization of government assets, and demonetization of banknotes in the Gandhi Series.