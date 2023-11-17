Info Category: Richest Politicians › Presidents Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Feb 2, 1966 (57 years old) Place of Birth: North Caicos Gender: Male Profession: Politician, Lawyer, Businessperson Nationality: Turks and Caicos Islands 💰 Compare Michael Misick's Net Worth

What is Michael Misick's net worth?

Michael Misick is the former politician from Turks and Caicos who has a net worth of $100 million. According to testimony given in 2020 by actress LisaRaye McCoy (his wife from 2006 to 2008), when they were married, Misick estimated his wealth at between $108 and $180 million.

Michael Misick served as the seventh Chief Minister of Turks and Caicos from 2003 to 2006 and then the First Premier of Turks and Caicos from 2006 to 2009. In 2008 Misick was accused of various allegations of corruption. During his time as Chief Minister he allegedly sold government land and property in order to "enrich himself and fellow ministers." He ultimately resigned in December 2008 and in June 2011 his assets were frozen. He was arrested in December 2012 in Brazil. By October 2023 his trial had still not been held.

Michael is also notable for being the ex-husband of actress LisaRaye McCoy. They married in 2006 and divorced in 2008.

Corruption Charges

In 1991, Michael became the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, and Communications for Turks and Caicos. In 2003, he became the Chief Minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands. He held this position until 2006 before he became the country's First Premier. During his time as Premier, Michael and some associates allegedly sold valuable government land and property to enrich themselves.

According to testimony given by LisaRaye in 2020, during their marriage Michael indicated that his net worth was between $108 and $180 million. In her testimony, LisaRaye revealed that during their courtship and brief marriage, the couple frequently traveled on private jets and spent lavishly on a luxury lifestyle. Unfortunately for her, just before the wedding she agreed to sign a prenup. As she testified, LisaRaye had no idea the extent of Misick's wealth before they married and she was looking to protect her own finances, which were substantial.

Misick was arrested in Brazil in 2012 and extradited back to Turks and Caicos in January 2014. Misick was scheduled to be tried in 2016 but the proceedings were delayed over and over through 2019 and then again until 2020, and then once again due to the COVID pandemic. His trial was supposed to commence in October 2023. As of this writing he has still not been tried but his case is expected some time in 2024.

Duane Martin Friendship

In a 2019 interview, LisaRaye blamed the destruction of her marriage to Misick on her former "All Of Us" co-star Duane Martin. According to LisaRaye, when she became First Lady of Turks and Caicos in 2008, she began traveling back and forth to Los Angeles to film "All Of Us", every week. During this time she introduced Michael to her co-star Duane Martin. At some point, Duane and Michael became inseparable. According to LisaRaye, Duane was responsible for introducing Michael to women, the implication being that he then cheated on her with these women.

Rape Allegation

As an aside, in March 2008, right around the time when his friendship with Duane Martin was blooming, Michael was accused of raping an American woman at his home on Turks and Caicos. The woman claimed she was hired as a design consultant by a nightclub called Nikki Beach. She alleged that she was flown to the island on March 25 to help get a local version of the club established. At some point during this work trip she claims she was sent by a Niki Beach executive to meet with Misick at his home, where he allegedly drugged and raped her. Local authorities investigated the claims and the case was dropped due to lack of evidence. She returned to Miami the next day only to find that her corporate email account had been shut off, indicating that she had been fired. The woman subsequently sued Nikki Beach and its management.