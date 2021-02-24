Jair Bolsonaro Net Worth: Jair Bolsonaro is a Brazilian politician who has a net worth of $500 thousand. In 2018, Bolsonaro was elected the president of Brazil. Jair became an officer in the Brazilian military before retiring and going into politics. Prior to his election as president, Bolsonaro served in the nation's Chamber of Deputies as a representative of Rio de Janeiro.

Jair's military career was highly controversial, and at one point he was accused of planting bombs within various military installations. He also got in trouble with the Brazilian Supreme Military Court after writing an article that criticized the low wages of military officers in the nation, although he was acquitted on all charges.

Bolsonaro started his military career in the late 80s with the City Council of Rio de Janeiro. By the early 90s, he had been elected as a member of the lower chamber of congress. At this point, Jair started to voice strong national conservative views. Among other things, Jair opposes all forms of homosexuality, same-sex marriage, abortion, affirmative action, drug legalization, and secularism. In terms of economics, Bolsonaro has voiced strong support for liberal and pro-market policies. He is often labeled a "far-right populist" by the media, although he was extremely popular in Brazil during his first few years in office.

After announcing his candidacy in 2016, Jair was elected as the President of Brazil in 2018. Immediately, Bolsonaro filled his cabinet with many army officers, and many existing politicians resigned in a sign of opposition to the new president. After taking office, Brazil recovered from an economic crisis and crime rates fell. Eventually, Bolsonaro abandoned the Social Liberal Party and formed a new party called the Alliance for Brazil. Jair questioned the validity of Covid-19 and refused to enact quarantine measures. As the death toll rose in Brazil, public support for Bolsonaro declined sharply.

Early Life: Jair Messias Bolsonaro was born on March 21st of 1955 in Glicério, São Paulo. Raised in a family with Italian and German heritage, Jair moved around frequently during his childhood. His family lived in places like Ribeira, Jundiaí, and Sete Barras, before finally setting down roots in Eldorado by 1966. He grew up alongside five brothers. Jair gets his first name from Jair da Rosa Pinto, a famous local footballer who was born on the same day as Bolsonaro.

Military Career: As his high school education came to a close, Jair entered the official prep school of the Brazilian Army. By 1977, he had graduated from the nation's main military academy as an artillery officer. His superior officers referred to the young Bolsonaro as "aggressive." In the mid to late-80s, Jair started studying at the Officers Improvement School, learning about advanced artillery techniques. It was during this time that he was interviewed by "Veja" magazine and complained about low military salaries.

This helped him gain popularity among fellow officers and right-wingers, but Jair faced a number of accusations and legal issues as a result. He was accused of planning to plant bombs in military installations, although he was eventually acquitted of all wrongdoing and allowed to continue serving in the military.

Political Career: By 1988, Bolsonaro had been elected to Rio de Janeiro's city council as a representative of the Christian Democratic Party. He used his newfound position to raise awareness for military issues, although he barely participated in most political matters. Jair was then elected as a federal deputy in 1991, which made him part of the Brazilian National Congress. At this point, Bolsonaro had become a vocal conservative.

In 2018, Jair joined the Social Liberal Party. This party adopted right-wing and conservative viewpoints that suited Bolsonaro's platform, and he subsequently ran for president in the elections that year. After a runoff election that saw him win with 55.13% of the votes, Jair was officially the new president of Brazil. During his campaign, he was stabbed by a socialist claiming to be "on a mission from God."

In 2019, Bolsonaro was officially sworn in as president. He was quickly faced with a number of issues, including the Covid-19 crisis. During this crisis, Jair confirmed that he had tested positive for the illness. He had previously claimed that the disease was not much more deadly that the common flu, and he vowed to focus more on the nation's economic recovery rather than dealing with the pandemic. Among other reasons, this caused his popularity to decline to its lowest levels, despite him being quite popular at the beginning of his term.

Jair describes himself as a "right-wing" politician, despite widespread accusations that he is "far-right," "populist," "nationalist" or even "Nazi." He supports the right of police to use deadly force and the right of citizens to bear arms. In addition, he is strongly opposed to a wide range of left-wing policies, including same-sex marriage and drug legalization. One of the most defining characteristics of Bolsonaro's presidency is his complete disregard for aboriginal groups in the rainforest, removing many of their protections and allowing vast swathes of land to undergo deforestation.

Relationships: Jair Bolsonaro has had three wives over the course of his life, resulting in five children. First, he married Rogeria Nantes, and the couple had three sons together. His second wife was Ana Cristina Valle, and the couple had another son together before separating. In 2007, he married his current wife – a woman named Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo. The pair had a daughter together. Michelle proved to be the source of considerable controversy, as Bolsonaro hired her as a secretary while working in Congress. She subsequently received multiple promotions and pay raised before Jair was forced to fire her amidst public outcry. As of 2018, she and Bolsonaro lived together in Rio de Janeiro.