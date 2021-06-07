Jacob Zuma Net Worth: Jacob Zuma is a South African politician who has a net worth of $20 million. Jacob served as President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018.

Born in 1942 in Nkandla, South Africa, Jacob Zuma currently serves as the President of South Africa. He was elected for the first time in 2009 and won re-election in 2014. Zuma was also the president of his political party, the African National Congress. From 1999 until 2005, Zuma worked as the Deputy President of South Africa.

In his early years, Zuma joined the African National Congress, which was later banned by the country's government. He was arrested and convicted of conspiring to overthrow the government and was sent to serve ten years behind bars on Robben Island. One of his fellow inmates at the time was Nelson Mandela.

Controversy and Arrest: is political legacy has been marred with controversy. In 2005, he was charged and later acquitted of rape, and in 2009, the National Prosecuting Authority opted to drop charges against him for corruption and racketeering. Those allegations stemmed from the conviction of his financial advisor on charges of fraud and corruption.

Government agents would later allege that tens of billions of dollars of state money was siphoned away during his tenure.

Jacob was arrested in June 2021 to begin serving a 15-month sentence.

Personal Life: Zuma has been married six times, and is currently still married to four of his wives: Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, Nompumelelo Ntuli, Thobeka Mabhija, and Gloria Bongekile Ngema. He is thought to have roughly 20 children.