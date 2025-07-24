What is Giorgia Meloni's Net Worth?

Giorgia Meloni is an Italian politician who has a net worth of $2 million. Giorgia Meloni serves as the prime minister of Italy, having been elected in 2022 as the country's first female prime minister. Sworn into office on October 22, 2022, she leads a center-right coalition and heads the most right-wing government Italy has seen since World War II. Meloni began her political journey at the age of 15, joining the youth wing of the post-fascist Italian Social Movement. She was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2006 and served as Vice President of the Chamber. From 2008 to 2011, she held the position of Minister for Youth in Silvio Berlusconi's government, becoming one of the youngest cabinet members in Italian history.

In 2012, Meloni co-founded the Brothers of Italy party and became its president in 2014. Under her leadership, the party grew from the political fringes to a dominant national force, rising from 4% to over 26% in national support. As Prime Minister, Meloni has adopted a pragmatic approach—supporting Ukraine, engaging with EU partners, and advancing conservative social policies focused on family, identity, and immigration control. Her leadership has made her a prominent figure in European politics and one of the most influential women in global government.

Salary & Financial Disclosures

Giorgia Meloni, as Prime Minister of Italy and a member of Parliament, is required to file public financial disclosures. Her most recent tax return for fiscal year 2022 reported total income of approximately €293,531 (about $310,000 USD), reflecting her combined compensation as prime minister and a parliamentary deputy. In the following fiscal year, her declared income dropped to around €160,706 (roughly $170,000 USD), which still represented an increase of more than €25,000 compared to earlier years.

Meloni's salary as prime minister is reportedly around €80,000 per year (approximately $85,000 USD), and she has declined the additional allowance typically granted to heads of government, instead choosing to retain only her parliamentary salary. Over the course of her political career, which began in 2006, her cumulative earnings are estimated to total approximately €1.6 million (about $1.7 million USD).

Meloni does not appear to hold significant personal assets. Her disclosures reference a modest apartment in Rome, and there is no indication of major investments, debts, or business holdings.

Early Life and Education

Giorgia Meloni was born on January 15, 1977 in Rome, Italy to Anna and Francesco. Her paternal grandmother was actress Zoe Incrocci. When Meloni was just a year old, her father left the family and moved to the Canary Islands. A few years after that, the family's house burned down, prompting the Melonis to move to the Garbatella zone in Rome. Meloni has an older sister named Arianna, and from her father's remarriage she has four step-siblings.

At the age of 15 in 1992, Meloni joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the political party the Italian Social Movement. The party dissolved three years later. Subsequently, in 1996, Meloni became the national leader of Student Action, the student movement of the National Alliance party. That year, she graduated from Instituto tecnico professionale di Stato Amerigo Vespucci.

Start of Political Career

In 1998, Meloni was elected as a councillor of the province of Rome. She served in that position until 2002. Meanwhile, in 2000, Meloni became the national director of the National Alliance youth wing Youth Action; she went on to become its president in 2004. During this time, Meloni made money by waitressing and bartending at the Piper Club nightclub in Rome. In 2006, as a member of the National Alliance, she was elected to the Chamber of Deputies and became its youngest-ever vice president. Meloni represented the constituency of Lazio 1 until 2008, and after being reelected represented Lazio 2. She went on to win further reelections in 2013, 2018, and 2022.

Minister for Youth Policies

In 2008, Meloni was appointed Minister for Youth Policies in the fourth Berlusconi government. She held that position until late 2011 when Berlusconi was forced to step down amid public protests and financial crisis.

Brothers of Italy Leader

In late 2012, Meloni co-founded the rightwing Brothers of Italy (Fdl) party. She went on to become president of the party in 2014, and unsuccessfully ran in that year's European Parliament election. In late 2015, Meloni founded the conservative political committee Our Land, a parallel organization to Fdl. She subsequently ran for mayor in the 2016 Rome municipal election, but lost. Following the 2018 general election, Meloni led Fdl in opposition during the entirety of the 18th legislature. During this time, the party grew in popularity.

Prime Minister of Italy

After the 2022 Italian government crisis that led to the fall of the Draghi government, the centre-right coalition agreed that the leader of the party to receive the most votes in the upcoming general election would be the candidate for prime minister. In the election, which saw a record-low turnout, Fdl received a plurality of seats in Parliament, making Meloni the new prime minister of Italy. In the process, she became the country's first female prime minister. Some observers called her Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini, whom Meloni has been known to praise.

Meloni's early actions during her premiership included implementing stronger anti-immigration policies and introducing constitutional reforms to bolster her powers as prime minister. She promoted, but never enacted, a naval blockade intended to curb illegal immigration.

Personal Life

In 2015, Meloni began dating television journalist Andrea Giambruno. The pair had a daughter in 2016 and separated in 2023.