Cyril Ramaphosa net worth: Cyril Ramaphosa is a South African politician who has a net worth of $450 million. He is best known for being the President of South Africa but he earned his fortune as the chairman of investment firm Shanduka Group. Before Shanduka was sold to a competitor, it specialized in mining, finance, Coca-Cola bottling plants and even McDonald's franchises. At various times he has been ranked as one of the 10 richest South Africans.

Cyril Ramaphosa was born in Soweto, Transvaal Province, South Africa in 1952. He is a member of the African National Congress political party. Ramaphosa served as the Secretary General of the African National Congress from March 1991 to December 1997. From December 2012 to December 2017 he served as Deputy President of the African National Congress. Cyril Ramaphosa served as the 7th Deputy President of South Africa from May 2014 to February 2018. He became the President of the African National Congress in December 2017. Cyril Ramaphosa became the 5th President of South Africa in February 2018 and the Chairperson of the African Union in February 2020. He is known for his business interests and built up the most powerful trade union in South Africa, the National Union of Mineworkers.