What is Claudia Sheinbaum's Net Worth and Salary?

Claudia Sheinbaum is a Mexican politician and scientist who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Claudia Sheinbaum serves as the president of Mexico, having been elected in 2024 as the country's first female president. A member of the National Regeneration Movement, she previously served as the head of government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023. As president, Sheinbaum has focused on strengthening and codifying social programs, reforming the energy sector, and raising the minimum wage.

Salary

As President of Mexico, her net monthly salary is 134,290 MXN (~USD 7,800/month). That equates to an annual net salary of about 1.61 million MXN (~USD 93,000)

Financial Disclosure

In her most recent financial disclosure filed on May 30, 2025, Claudia Sheinbaum reported owning an 88-square-meter apartment purchased in 1999 for 275,000 MXN (approximately $15,000 USD), a 2013 Chevrolet Aveo valued at around 164,900 MXN (roughly $9,000 USD), and three accounts with BBVA—a checking account, a savings/investment account, and a credit card with no debt. She also declared an 8% ownership stake in two manufacturing companies, though she reported receiving no income or dividends from these holdings.

Early Life and Education

Claudia Sheinbaum was born on June 24, 1962 in Mexico City, Mexico as the second of three children of Mexican Jewish parents Annie and Carlos, a biologist and a chemist, respectively. Her older brother is Julio and her younger sister is Adriana. For her higher education, Sheinbaum attended the National Autonomous University of Mexico, where she earned her bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in science. She completed her PhD thesis in energy engineering at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California, and received her degree in 1995.

Academic Career

After earning her PhD, Sheinbaum joined the faculty of the Institute of Engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Later, following her early career in the government, she returned to UNAM and began publishing articles in scientific journals. Overall, Sheinbaum has co-authored over 100 articles and two books.

Start of Political Career

While a student at UNAM in 1989, Sheinbaum joined the Party of the Democratic Revolution. She had her first position in government from 2000 to 2006, as secretary of the environment of the Federal District. During her tenure, Sheinbaum oversaw the introduction of the bus rapid transit system Metrobús.

Mayor of Tlalpan

In 2014, Sheinbaum joined the National Regeneration Movement, a leftwing splinter movement founded by future Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The following year, Sheinbaum was nominated by the party as a mayoral candidate for the Mexico City borough of Tlalpan. Running on a platform that focused on improving public services, creating new social programs, and fighting corruption, she won the mayorship with 29.48% of the vote. Sheinbaum was mayor of Tlalpan from 2015 through 2017, when she resigned to run for the head of government of Mexico City.

Head of Government of Mexico City

Sheinbaum launched her candidacy for the head of government of Mexico City in 2018, and won the election with 47.08% of the vote. When she was sworn in, she became the first woman and first person from a Jewish background to assume the position. During her tenure as head of government from 2018 to 2023, Sheinbaum oversaw improvements to security, education, social programs, and public transportation and infrastructure. She also tackled such crises as the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 collapse of the Mexico City Metro overpass.

President of Mexico

In mid-2023, Sheinbaum announced her intention to resign as head of government of Mexico City to run for president of Mexico. After winning the vote from the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition, she launched her campaign in March of 2024. In the election in June, Sheinbaum defeated her opponent Xóchitl Gálvez in a landslide, achieving the highest number of votes ever recorded for a candidate in the history of Mexico. She became the first woman to be elected president of the county. Sheinbaum began her term by enacting a number of constitutional reforms, including codifying social programs into the Constitution. She also strengthened state control over the energy sector, raised the minimum wage, accelerated the war on drugs and crime, and began further expansions to Mexico's passenger rail system.

Honors and Awards

Sheinbaum has earned honors for both her academic contributions and her global leadership. In 1995, she received the Jesus Silva Herzog Award from UNAM for her contributions to the field of economics. Later, in 2001, Sheinbaum was honored with the UNAM Prize for Young Academics. In 2007, she was a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change team that shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore. After becoming president of Mexico, Sheinbaum was given the Nobel Sustainability Trust's Sustainability Medal for her work addressing climate change and sustainable development.

Personal Life

Sheinbaum married her first husband, Carlos Ímaz Gispert, in 1987. He went on to co-found and lead the Party of the Democratic Revolution, and later he was involved in the so-called Videoscandals of 2004. Sheinbaum and Ímaz had a daughter named Mariana, and Sheinbaum also helped raise Ímaz's son from a previous marriage, Rodrigo. The couple eventually divorced in 2016. Sheinbaum subsequently began dating Bank of Mexico financial risk specialist Jesús María Tarriba Unger, whom she had first met in college. The pair married in late 2023.