What Is Aleksandar Vučić's Net Worth?

Aleksandar Vučić is a Serbian politician who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Aleksandar Vučić has served as the President of Serbia since 2017. He co-founded the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in 2008 and was the president of the SNS from 2012 to 2023. Vučić has also served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia (2012–2014) and the Prime Minister of Serbia (2014–2017). His political career began in the Serbian Radical Party (SRS) in 1993, and he became SRS' secretary-general two years later. From 1998 to 2000, Aleksandar was minister of information in the administration of Mirko Marjanović. As president, Vučić has launched Open Balkan, an economic zone consisting of Albania, Serbia, and North Macedonia meant to provide better opportunities for trade, and he signed a 2020 agreement to encourage economic relations with Kosovo. Critics of Aleksandar have described his rule as autocratic or authoritarian due to a decline in civil liberties and curtailed freedom of press. Those who approve of his administration cite pragmatic policies and economic growth.

Early Life

Aleksandar Vučić was born on March 5, 1970, in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. He is the son of Angelina Milovanov and Anđelko Vučić, and he has a younger brother named Andrej. Aleksandar's paternal ancestors came from Bosnia, and they settled near Belgrade after Croatian fascists (Ustaše) expelled them during World War II. Vučić has said that the Ustaše killed his paternal grandfather and several other relatives. Aleksandar's mother came from Vojvodina in Serbia. Both of his parents earned degrees in economics, and Anđelko was an economist, while Angelina was a journalist. Vučić grew up in New Belgrade's Blokovi neighborhood, and he attended the University of Belgrade Faculty of Law, graduating in 1994. Aleksandar later moved to England, where he learned English and worked in London as a merchant for over a year. After he returned to Yugoslavia, Vučić began working as a journalist and interviewed Bosnian Serb politician Radovan Karadžić, who was Republika Srpska's president during the Bosnian War. The homes of some of Aleksandar's relatives were destroyed in that war.

Career

In 1993, Vučić joined the far right Serbian Radical Party (SRS), and in the 1993 parliamentary election, he was elected to the National Assembly. In 1995, he became the party's secretary-general. In March 1998, Aleksandar became the Minister of Information in the Mirko Marjanović administration, and scholars have described him as crucial in shaping Serbia's turn-of-the century media policies. As Minister of Information, he introduced fines for journalists who were critical of the government, and he banned foreign television networks. In 2008, Vučić co-founded the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) with Tomislav Nikolić, and from July 2012 to August 2013, he served as the party's first deputy prime minister and the minister of defence. In the 2014 parliamentary election, the SNS won 158 out of 250 seats. The SNS and the Socialist Party of Serbia formed a ruling coalition, and Aleksandar was elected Prime Minister of Serbia. He was re-elected in the 2016 parliamentary election, and in February 2017, he announced that he was running for president. Tomislav Nikolić, the incumbent president, backed Vučić, who ended up winning the election with 56.01% of the vote. Aleksandar's win resulted in protests around the country, with protesters accusing him of leading Serbia toward authoritarianism.

Vučić was sworn in on May 31, 2017, and more protests occurred in late 2018 and early 2019. That year, a Freedom House report downgraded Serbia's Free status to Partly Free due to the government's attempts to undermine independent journalism with smear campaigns and legal harassment, deteriorating election conduct, and Aleksandar accumulating executive powers conflicting with his constitutional role. Vučić was re-elected in the 2022 general election with 58% of the popular vote. In March 2023, he formed the People's Movement for the State.

Personal Life

Aleksandar married journalist Ksenija Janković on July 27, 1997, and they welcomed two children before divorcing in 2011. Janković passed away in 2022. In 2023, Vučić wed diplomat Tamara Đukanović, who worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia. Đukanović gave birth to their son Vukan on June 9, 2017. Aleksandar is fluent in Serbian, English, Russian, and German. He has appeared on popular television shows such as the humanitarian dance contest series "Plesom do snova" (2009) and the late-night talk show "Veče sa Ivanom Ivanovićem" (2010). In 2006, he won the Serbian version of "The Pyramid," a talk show on which guests debate about different topics and the audience at home votes for the winning speaker. In November 2019, Vučić was hospitalized at a Belgrade military hospital for apparent "cardiovascular issues," and he was released within three days. His media advisor and others have claimed that his health problems were caused in part by pressure from journalists, but Aleksandar denied this during a press conference, stating that he had chronic health issues. In July 2020, Vučić began attending the College of Sports and Health in Belgrade because he was interested in becoming a basketball trainer for juniors after his political career ends.

Honors

Vučić has received an Order of the Grand Cross of Mark the Apostle from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria (2017), an Order of the Republika Srpska (2018), an Order of Makarios III from Cyprus (2018), an Order of Friendship from Kazakhstan (2018), an Order of Alexander Nevsky from Russia (2019), an Order of the White Lion from the Czech Republic (2021), an Order of Saint-Charles from Monaco (2022), an Order of the Slovak Evangelical Church (2023), a Hungarian Order of Merit (2024), and an Order of St. Sava (2019), Order of the Venerable Prohor Pčinjski (2021), and Order of the Eparchy of Buda (2023) from the Serbian Orthodox Church, He has received honorary doctorates from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (2017) and Azerbaijan University of Languages (2018), and he is an honorary citizen of several cities in Serbia and Bosnia. Aleksandar has also been honored with the Gold Medal of Merit of the City of Athens, Friends of Zion Award, and the Great Cross of vožd Đorđe Stratimirović. In 2021, he was presented with the key of the city of Banja Luka in Bosnia, and in 2022, he received the Hippocratic Medal from the Society of Physicians of Vojvodina for his contributions to the advancement of healthcare. In 2024, the Security Intelligence Agency awarded Vučić a Gold Medal for Merit, First Class.