Nick Clegg Net Worth

What is Nick Clegg's Net Worth?

Nick Clegg is a British media executive and former politician who has a net worth of $25 million. Nick Clegg served as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Lord President of the Council and was the Vice-President of Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook before becoming the President for Global Affairs at Meta Platforms in 2022.

Info Category: Richest Politicians Net Worth: $25 Million Salary: $3.4 Million Date of Birth: Jan 7, 1967 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Chalfont St Giles Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Politician, Spokesperson Nationality: United Kingdom

Early Life

Sir Nicholas William Peter Clegg was born on January 7, 1967, in Chalfont St. Giles, Buckinghamshire in England. He was the third of four children to Hermance van den Wall Bake and Nicholas Peter Clegg. Clegg studied at the University of Cambridge, the University of Minnesota, and the College of Europe. He was an award winning journalist for the Financial Times and worked as a skiing instructor and at a bank office before starting a career in politics.

Career

Nick Clegg identified as a member of the Liberal Democrats political party. He became a Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam in May of 2005. Clegg served as Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesman from March of 2006 until December of 2007. At that time, he assumed the office of Leader of the Liberal Democrats. He served as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Lord President of the Council under Prime Minister David Cameron beginning in May of 2010. During his tenure, he advocated for reduced taxes, cuts on defense spending, electoral reform, and an increased focus on safe environmental practices.

The 2015 general election left the party with just eight seats in the House of Commons, and this led to the ousting of Clegg as Deputy Prime Minister and his resignation as the party leader. Nick returned to the Liberal Democrat frontbench in 2016 after a referendum that supported leaving the European Union, and he served as Spokesperson for Exiting the European Union and for International Trade from July of 2016 until June of 2017. Clegg was defeated in the 2017 general election and then moved to the United States where he took over as Vice-President for Global Affairs and Communications of Facebook after being appointed by Mark Zuckerberg. Nick Clegg was promoted by Zuckerberg in February of 2022 to President for Global Affairs at Meta Platforms.

Facebook Salary

Nick Clegg reportedly earns a salary of 2.8 million pounds per year, which is the same as around $3.4 million USD. He was also given options that could eventually be worth an additional $10-20 million depending on the length of his tenure and Facebook's stock price.

GQ Magazine Controversy

In March of 2008, Clegg was interviewed by Piers Morgan in which Nick admitted to sleeping with "no more than 30" women. GQ magazine ran with the comments which offended some people, and Senior Liberal Democrat Members of Parliament defended his comments. Clegg later added that his split-second response had been taken out of context and over interpreted.

Personal Life

Nick Clegg married Miriam Gonzalez Durantez of Valladolid, Spain, in September of 2000. The couple has three children together. They lived in Atherton, California, until August of 2022 when Clegg announced he was returning to London for personal reasons and to be closer to elderly parents.

Clegg was appointed as Knight Bachelor for political and public service in the 2018 New Year Honours.

Nick Clegg is multilingual and speaks English, French, Dutch, Spanish, and German.

Atherton Mansion

In December 2018 Nick paid $9 million for a large mansion in Atherton, California. He sold this home in October 2022 for $12.5 million. Before selling the mansion he paid $2 million for a smaller home in Palo Alto, California, just minutes from Facebook's headquarters.

Nick and his wife also own a $4 million home in West London.