Tony Evers net worth and salary: Tony Evers is an American politician and educator who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for being the Governor of Wisconsin. The Governor of Wisconsin's base salary is $121,307.

Tony Evers was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin in November 1951. He earned his BA, MA, and PhD from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Evers is a Democrat who served as the 26th Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin from July 2009 to January 2019. In January 2019 he became the 46th Governor of Wisconsin. He worked as a schoolteacher for many years and then became a school administrator as well as a principal and district superintendent. He lost his campaigns for Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1993 and 2001 before winning in 2009. He served as deputy superintendent from 2001 to 2009 and was reelected twice as Superintendent. His running mate for Governor was Mandela Barnes. Tony Evers deployed the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha in 2020 following the shooting of Jacob Blake.