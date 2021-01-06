Raphael Warnock Net Worth and Salary: Raphael Warnock is an American pastor and politician who has a net worth of $800,000. Raphael first gained national attention in 2020 when he ran for Senate against Kelly Loeffler. Prior to entering politics Warnock served as the Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Early Life: Raphael Gamaliel Warnock was born on July 23, 1969 in Savannah, Georgia. He was the 11th of 12 children. The family grew up in public housing. His father was a mechanic in the US Army during World War II. After returning from the war, his father opened a car restoration business.

For college Raphael attended Morehouse where he earned a B.A. in psychology. After Morehouse he attended Union Theological Seminary where he earned a Master of Divinity, Master of Philosophy, and Doctor of Philosophy.

Religious Work: Soon after graduating from seminary he became a youth pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York.

He eventually landed as Senior Pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore.

In 2005 he became the Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Salary and Finances: While at Ebenezer, Warnock earned an annual salary of $275,000. Interestingly, Warnock will actually take a pay cut when he enters the Senate, where first-year Senators earn around $174,000.

According to his federal election financial form, Raphael Warnock's net worth is somewhere around $800,000, depending on current market values of his stock portfolio. His biggest stock asset is retirement account with MMBB that is worth between $500,000 and $1 million. He portfolio has around a dozen other investments that are each worth between $1,000 and $15,000.

2020 Senate Race: In 2019, billionaire Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by the Governor of Georgia to replace an incumbent who had decided to step down. Loeffler and Warnock ran a tight race in 2020. The November general election results were so close that a runoff was needed.

On January 5, 2021 Raphael Warnock defeated Loeffler in that runoff.