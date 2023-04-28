What is Malia Obama's Net Worth?

Malia Obama is an American writer who has a net worth of $100 thousand. Malia Obama was born in Chicago, Illinois in July 1998. She is best known for being the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Malia and her sister Sasha were named to "The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014" list by Time magazine. Obama has interned at The Weinstein Company and on the sets of "Extant" and "Girls," and after graduating from Harvard University in 2021, she began writing for the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Swarm" (2023–present).

Malia Obama Height

Malia Obama is easily recognizable, standing at 6 feet 1 inches tall.

Early Life

Malia Obama was born Malia Ann Obama on July 4, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois. At the time of Malia's birth, her father, Barack, was a law professor and state senator, and her mother, Michelle, was the dean of student services at the University of Chicago.

Of course, Barack would go on to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004, then he served two terms as the 44th president of the United States. Malia, and her younger sister, Sasha, grew up in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Obama was diagnosed with asthma as a child, and the Associated Press reported that in Chicago, the girls kept busy with "soccer, dance and drama for Malia, gymnastics and tap for Sasha, piano and tennis for both." Malia attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School, and after moving to Washington, D.C., she studied at the Sidwell Friends School, a private school whose alumni include Chelsea Clinton, Archibald Roosevelt, and Tricia Nixon Cox. During her teenage years, Obama spent the summers of 2014 and 2015 working in New York and Los Angeles television studios, and she interned at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, during the summer of 2016. She graduated from the Sidwell Friends School in 2016.

In June 2016, Malia traveled to Liberia with her mother, sister, and maternal grandmother to raise awareness of the Let Girls Learn Peace initiative, then they took part in a panel with Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto in Morocco before promoting the initiative in Spain. Later that year, Obama went on a trip to Peru and Bolivia that lasted nearly three months, and in early 2017, she began interning at the NYC film studio The Weinstein Company for Harvey Weinstein. In October 2017, Weinstein was fired from the company due to numerous sexual abuse allegations, and he would later be sentenced to prison for his crimes. After high school, Malia enrolled at Harvard University, graduating in 2021. During her time in the White House, Malia's Secret Service codename was "Radiance," and her security detail taught her how to drive. The family took annual Christmastime trips to Hawaii, and Obama traveled with her parents to several international locations, even helping Barack communicate in Spanish with their hosts during a 2016 visit to Cuba.

Career

In February 2021, "Harper's Bazaar" reported that Malia had "landed a job with one of Hollywood's most in-demand writers' rooms," a new Amazon Prime Video series from Donald Glover. The satirical horror-comedy series, "Swarm," began streaming in March 2023 and earned positive reviews from critics. Glover spoke to "Vanity Fair" about Obama's involvement in the show, stating, "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard." He added, "I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon." In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," "Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers said of Malia, "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so fun. She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

In April 2023, it was announced that Obama would make her directorial debut with a short film that would be released by Glover's production company. Malia is also passionate about activism, taking part in a 2017 protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival as well as Black Lives Matter protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. She has appeared in the TV specials "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial" (2009), "The National Christmas Tree Lighting" (2009 and 2010), and "Christmas in Washington" (2011) and the documentaries "Barack Obama: The Power of Hope" (2009) and "Becoming" (2020).

Personal Life

The Obamas decided to get a puppy after moving into the White House, and since Malia is allergic to animal dander, it took awhile to find the perfect dog for the family. After narrowing the selection down to a Portuguese Water Dog or a labradoodle, Senator Ted Kennedy gave the family a six-month-old Portuguese Water Dog, which they named Bo, in April 2009. The Obamas adopted another Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, in 2013. In late 2017, Malia was romantically linked to Rory Farquharson, a British Harvard student who is the son of Insight Investment Management Limited CEO Charles Farquharson. During a 2020 interview on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Barack confirmed that Rory had quarantined with the Obama family during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, "He's British. Wonderful young man and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in, and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid. The only thing you discover . . . young men eat! It's weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent." In August 2022, Malia was rumored to be dating music producer Dawit Eklund.