London Breed net worth and salary: London Breed is an American politician who has a net worth of $400 thousand. She is best known for being the mayor of San Francisco. London Breed's annual salary is $335,000.

London Breed was born in San Francisco, California in August 1974. She is a Democrat who graduated from the University of California, Davis and the University of San Francisco. Breed served as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from the 5th district from January 2013 to July 2018. From January 2015 to June 2018 she served as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. London Breed began the 45th Mayor of San Francisco in July 2018. She won the mayoral special election in 2018, becoming the first black woman to be elected as the mayor of San Francisco. Breed also became the second woman to be mayor of the city. She launched the CleanPowerSF program and banned Styrofoam.