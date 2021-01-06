Jon Ossoff Net Worth: Jon Ossoff is an American politician who has a net worth of $4 million. Jon Ossoff first became nationally known thanks to his 2020 campaign for US Senate. As part of this race Jon released financial disclosures that estimated his net worth at somewhere in the range of $2.3 million and $8.8 million, depending on valuations of various assets. That range includes a $1 – $5 million estimate for the value of his company Insight TWI, a documentary production company.

Early Life: Thomas Jonathan Ossoff was born on February 16, 1987 in Atlanta, Georgia. His grandfather became wealthy as the co-owner of a leather factory. His mother Heather Fenton is the co-founder of NewPower PAC, a political action committee that aims to help woman get elected to local offices in Georgia. His father owns a publishing company called Strafford Publications.

While in high school Jon interned for representative John Lewis. For college he attended Georgetown University, graduating from the School of Foreign Service in 2009. He then earned a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, receiving his degree in 2013.

Insight TWI: Upon graduating, while still living in London, Jon went to work for a production company called Insight: The World Investigates (Insight TWI). Insight would go on to produce several documentaries for networks including the BBC. Using a $250,000 inheritance from his grandfather, Ossoff acquired majority control of the company and became CEO.

Political Career: Ossoff spent five years working as a Congressional staffer for representative Hank Johnson.

In 2017 after Georgia representative Tom Price was appointed to Secretary of Health and Human Services, Jon announced his candidacy to fill his seat. Ossoff received endorsements from both Hank Johnson and John Lewis. The race went to a runoff where he was ultimately defeated.

In 2020 Ossoff launched a campaign to unseat incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue. In the November general election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote so the campaign was sent to another runoff.

Personal Life: Jon is married to Alisha Kramer, an OBGYN at Emory University Hospital.