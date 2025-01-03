What is Jessica Tarlov's Net Worth and Salary?

Jessica Tarlov is an American Democratic political strategist and television commentator who has a net worth of $4 million. Jessica Tarlov is known for her frequent appearances on Fox News Channel programs. In early 2022, she became a co-host of the conservative political talk show "The Five," serving as one of two alternating liberal co-hosts on the show. Earlier in her career, Tarlov served as a research assistant and strategist for political analyst and lawyer Douglas Schoen.

Salary

Jessica Tarlov's salary at Fox News is $2 million per year.

Early Life and Education

Jessica Tarlov was born on March 9, 1984 in New York City to Judith and Mark. She has a younger sister named Molly who went on to become an actress. The girls' father was a filmmaker, attorney, and former speechwriter who directed the 1999 romcom "Simply Irresistible," which was written by his wife. He also directed the 2004 musical film "Temptation," and produced such films as "Power," "Mortal Thoughts," and "Serial Mom."

For her higher education, Tarlov first went to Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, from which she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in history. She subsequently attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, from which she earned three degrees: a Master of Science in public policy and administration, a Master of Research in political science, and a doctorate in political science and government.

Political Strategist

In 2008, Tarlov worked as a research assistant for political analyst and lawyer Douglas Schoen; she returned to work with him in 2012 as a political strategist. Tarlov also worked on the London mayoral campaign of Boris Johnson.

In 2014, Tarlov made her first appearance as a political commentator on the Fox News Channel. She quickly became a frequent presence on the network, appearing as a guest on such programs as "Hannity," "Outnumbered," "Fox & Friends," "Kennedy," and "Your World with Neil Cavuto." In 2017, Tarlov was officially named as a Fox News contributor. She went on to land her first hosting gig in early 2022, as a liberal co-host on the conservative political talk show "The Five." On the show, Tarlov alternates with the other liberal co-host, former Tennessee congressman Harold Ford Jr. In an interview with the New York Times in 2024, Tarlov explained that her goals at Fox News include representing the American Democratic majority and demonstrating to viewers that ideological opponents from across the aisle can get along. She also said that being on the "most-watched show" was beneficial to her political career.

Other Roles

Among her other roles, Tarlov served as head of research for the online women's magazine Bustle.

Personal Life

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarlov began a relationship with her next- Jessica Tarlov door neighbor, hedge fund executive Brian McKenna. The pair married in 2021. Tarlov and McKenna have two daughters named Cleo and Teddy.