What is Jasmine Crockett's net worth?

Jasmine Crockett is an American politician who has a net worth of $20,000. Jasmine Crockett is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Texas's 30th Congressional District since January 2023. A Democrat, she succeeded longtime incumbent Eddie Bernice Johnson after winning the 2022 election in the safely Democratic district centered in Dallas. Prior to her election to Congress, Crockett served one term in the Texas House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023. Her professional background is in law; she worked as a public defender before establishing her own law practice, focusing on criminal defense and civil rights cases. Crockett has positioned herself within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and currently serves on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

Financial Disclosures

Crockett's official financial disclosures, filed with the U.S. House of Representatives, indicate a relatively modest personal financial position. Her 2022 and 2023 filings show total assets in the range of approximately $3,000 to $45,000, consisting of small stock holdings in Devon Energy, MGM Resorts, and Moderna. Her only reported liability is a student loan with a balance between $15,001 and $50,000, originally incurred in 2006. Prior to taking office in Congress, she reported income from her legal practice, The Crockett Law Firm, and a state salary as a Texas legislator, totaling around $70,000 to $80,000 in 2021 and early 2022. After joining Congress, she reported no outside income, consistent with House rules. Based on the disclosed figures, her net worth likely falls between slightly negative and the low five figures.

Early Life and Legal Background

Crockett was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and earned her undergraduate degree from Rhodes College in Memphis. She received her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center. After passing the bar in Texas, she began her legal career as a public defender before founding her own firm. Her legal work has included criminal defense and civil rights litigation. Crockett also became involved in local community activism and legal advocacy, which eventually led to her decision to run for public office.

Texas Legislature and Path to Congress

In 2020, Crockett was elected to the Texas House of Representatives to represent District 100. During her tenure, she served on the Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. She gained statewide and some national attention during the 2021 legislative session, when Texas Democrats temporarily left the state to block a Republican voting bill. In 2022, following Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's retirement, Crockett ran for and won the Democratic nomination for Texas's 30th Congressional District. She was elected to Congress that November with strong support from local Democratic organizations and Johnson's endorsement.

Congressional Work and Public Positions

Since entering Congress, Crockett has joined the Congressional Progressive Caucus and serves on both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. Her stated policy interests include voting rights, criminal justice reform, and civil rights protections. She has also spoken on issues related to reproductive health, economic equity, and environmental policy. Crockett frequently engages in committee questioning and has developed a visible presence in congressional hearings and public discussions, often emphasizing legal and procedural points in her remarks. Her communications style is direct and assertive, drawing both attention and criticism depending on the context.

Public Image and Media Attention

Crockett has maintained a high media profile relative to many first-term members of Congress, participating in televised interviews and making regular use of social media platforms. Her background as an attorney and her willingness to engage in partisan debate have contributed to her visibility within Democratic circles. While she has not yet assumed a formal leadership role within the House Democratic caucus, she has become a recognizable figure within the party's progressive bloc.