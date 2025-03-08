What is Ilhan Omar's Net Worth?

Ilhan Omar is a Somali-American Democratic politician who has a net worth of $100,000. Ilhan Omar serves as the US representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, having first taken office in 2019. Previously, from 2017 to 2019, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 60B. Omar is also deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and has advocated for such causes as universal healthcare and student loan debt forgiveness.

Financial Summary

Rep. Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures indicate limited personal wealth, with her net worth largely dependent on her salary and small retirement savings. She has no real estate, stock portfolios, or substantial personal assets. Her Minnesota State Retirement System pension is valued between $15,001 and $50,000, and she holds a Congressional Credit Union savings account with a balance of $1,001–$15,000. Beyond this, she does not report any personal investments.

Most of the financial complexity in her disclosures comes from her husband, Tim Mynett, who owns a political consulting firm (eStreet Group) and has equity in a California winery (ESTCRU LLC) valued at $50,001–$100,000. Mynett's retirement funds and investment accounts hold modest values, generally in the $1,001–$15,000 range each. Despite these assets, the family's overall financial position remains modest, with no major wealth accumulation.

Liabilities

Omar's primary liability is student loan debt owed to Nelnet Loan Services, with an outstanding balance reported at $15,001–$50,000. This has been listed in all her disclosures, indicating she is still actively repaying it. Additionally, her husband has credit card debt, including a Chase Bank and a Citi Bank card, each carrying a balance in the $15,001–$50,000 range. Neither Omar nor Mynett report any mortgages, car loans, or other significant liabilities.

Net Worth

Considering Omar's modest assets and her student loan debt, her personal net worth is likely in the low five-figure range, possibly close to zero. Even when including her husband's business and retirement holdings, the household's total wealth is estimated in the low six figures—relatively small compared to other members of Congress. Despite media speculation that Omar has millions, her disclosures confirm that she does not.

Early Life and Education

Ilhan Omar was born on October 4, 1982, in Mogadishu, Somalia as the youngest of seven children of Fadhuma and Nur, the latter of whom was a colonel in the Somali army. When Omar was two years old, her mother passed away. Later in the decade, she and her family left Somalia to escape the country's civil war, and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. They eventually found asylum in the United States, arriving in New York in 1995. The family then lived in Arlington, Virginia before settling in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the age of 17 in 2000, Omar became a US citizen. Some years after graduating from Thomas Edison High School in 2001, she attended North Dakota State University, from which she earned her BA in 2011.

Career Beginnings

Before getting into politics, Omar worked as a community nutrition educator at the University of Minnesota from 2006 to 2009. Later, between 2012 and 2013, she was a child nutrition outreach coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Education. Omar began engaging in political activities around this time, serving as the campaign manager for Kari Dziedzic's reelection bid in the Minnesota State Senate and as the campaign manager for Andrew Johnson's bid for the Minneapolis City Council. Following Johnson's election, she served as his senior policy aide from 2013 to 2015. In the latter year, Omar became the director of policy initiatives at the Women Organizing Women Network.

Minnesota House of Representatives

In 2016, Omar ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. After winning the primary, she went unopposed in the general election and became the first Somali-American legislator in the history of the United States. Representing District 60B, Omar focused on such issues as civil law, education, and state finance. She remained in the Minnesota House of Representatives until 2019.

US House of Representatives

In 2018, Omar ran for the US House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 5th congressional district. Following her primary win, she handily won the general election, defeating Jennifer Zielinski with 78% of the vote. Alongside Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Omar became one of the first two Muslim women elected to US Congress. She was reelected in 2020, 2022, and 2024. A member of the informal progressive coalition known as the Squad, she has advocated for such causes as universal healthcare and the Green New Deal.

Omar also serves as deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and in her role has pushed for a $15 minimum wage, student loan debt forgiveness, the abolition of ICE, and the protection of DACA. Additionally, she supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and has condemned Israel's actions in Palestine. Because of these views, which some declared anti-Semitic, the Republican-controlled House voted to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee in early 2023.

Personal Life

In 2002, Omar got engaged to Ahmed Hirsi, to whom she was unofficially wed in a faith-based Islamic marriage. The couple had two children before separating in 2008. Omar went on to marry Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009; they had a faith-based divorce in 2011 and a legal divorce in 2017. After the faith-based divorce, Omar reconciled with Hirsi and had a third child. The couple remarried in 2018 but divorced the next year. Omar subsequently wed political consultant Tim Mynett in 2020. That year, her memoir "This is What America Looks Like" was published.