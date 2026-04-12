Eric Swalwell net worth

What is Eric Swalwell's net worth?

Eric Swalwell is an American politician, attorney, and prominent Democratic figure who has a net worth of $415,000.

Eric Swalwell has served as the U.S. Representative for California's 14th congressional district since 2013. Rising quickly within national politics, he became known for his media presence, his work on high-profile congressional committees, and his outspoken positions on issues such as gun control, national security, and judicial oversight. Swalwell gained widespread visibility through his role on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, particularly during major investigations that drew intense public and political scrutiny. He also sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, using the campaign to elevate his national profile despite an early exit from the race. Over time, he positioned himself as a younger, more media-savvy voice within the party, often emphasizing generational change and aggressive opposition to Republican leadership. By 2026, Swalwell had emerged as a leading candidate in the California gubernatorial race, seeking to succeed term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom. However, his political trajectory has been complicated by mounting controversies and serious allegations that have cast uncertainty over his future in public office.

Financial Disclosures

Eric Swalwell's financial profile reflects a relatively modest position compared to many members of Congress, shaped largely by a combination of public-sector income and significant liabilities.

According to his 2024 financial disclosure filings and voluntarily released tax returns, Swalwell reported a joint Adjusted Gross Income of $460,677. His total federal tax payment for that year was $82,699. This income primarily consists of his congressional salary along with earnings from his spouse.

On the asset side, Swalwell maintains a limited portfolio. His holdings include a California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) pension, as well as bank accounts valued between $15,001 and $50,000. He also reports a spousal business interest in Findraiser LLC, valued between $250,001 and $500,000.

However, these assets are significantly offset by liabilities. His disclosures list a primary home mortgage ranging between $1 million and $5 million, along with student loan debt estimated between $50,001 and $100,000. Additionally, he carries multiple credit card balances totaling between $30,000 and $100,000.

Due to this debt-to-asset ratio, Swalwell consistently ranks among the less wealthy members of Congress. Estimates place his net worth at approximately $415,500, a figure that reflects both his relatively recent entry into high-earning public office and his substantial financial obligations.

Early Life and Education

Eric Michael Swalwell was raised in Dublin, California, the oldest of four sons in a middle-class household. His father worked as a police officer, while his mother ran a small business. He has described himself as a first-generation college student and has often pointed to his upbringing as a formative influence on his political outlook.

As a teenager, Swalwell worked a variety of jobs, including delivering newspapers and working in construction. Athletics played a key role in his early life, ultimately earning him a Division I soccer scholarship to Campbell University in North Carolina. He later transferred to the University of Maryland, College Park, where he completed his undergraduate degree in government and politics. Swalwell remained at Maryland to attend law school, earning his Juris Doctor from the Francis King Carey School of Law.

Early Career and Political Breakthrough

After completing law school, Swalwell returned to California and began working as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County. In that role, he prosecuted a wide range of cases, including domestic violence, human trafficking, and violent crime. His legal career provided both courtroom experience and a platform for entry into local politics.

Swalwell's political ascent began at the municipal level, where he served on local boards and later won a seat on the Dublin City Council. His rise was rapid and ambitious. In 2012, at just 31 years old, he launched a challenge against longtime Democratic incumbent Pete Stark, who had held his congressional seat for 20 terms.

Running on a message of generational change and new leadership, Swalwell mounted a surprisingly strong campaign. In a major political upset, he defeated Stark in the general election, instantly establishing himself as a rising figure within the Democratic Party.

Congressional Career and National Profile

Since arriving in Congress, Swalwell has built a reputation as a highly visible and media-engaged lawmaker. His assignments to the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee placed him at the center of some of the most consequential political battles in recent years, including investigations tied to national security and executive branch conduct.

Swalwell became a frequent presence on cable news, often serving as a spokesperson for Democratic positions and a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration. His communication style and willingness to engage in high-profile debates helped him gain national recognition beyond his congressional district.

In 2019, Swalwell entered the Democratic presidential primary, positioning himself as a candidate representing a new generation of leadership. His campaign emphasized issues such as gun violence prevention and generational turnover within the party. Despite gaining some attention, he struggled to gain traction in a crowded field and ultimately withdrew from the race later that year.

2026 California Gubernatorial Campaign

With Governor Gavin Newsom unable to seek re-election due to term limits, Swalwell entered the 2026 California gubernatorial race. He quickly emerged as a leading contender in a crowded Democratic field, benefiting from his national profile, fundraising network, and experience in federal government.

Swalwell's campaign focused on positioning himself as a candidate capable of confronting federal policies and navigating complex political challenges at both the state and national levels. Early polling suggested he held a competitive, and in some cases leading, position among Democratic voters.

However, his frontrunner status also made him a target for criticism from political opponents, both within the Democratic Party and from Republicans.

Controversy and Allegations

In April 2026, Swalwell's political career faced a major crisis following the publication of serious allegations by multiple media outlets. A former staffer accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one in 2019 and another in 2024. According to the allegations, the accuser claimed she was too intoxicated to consent on both occasions, with the latter incident resulting in a direct accusation of rape during a televised interview.

Additional reports indicated that other women had come forward with claims of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted messages and physical contact. The allegations quickly gained national attention and triggered a formal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office into the New York incident.

Swalwell denied all accusations, describing them as false and politically motivated. He argued that the timing of the allegations, coming during a competitive gubernatorial race, raised questions about their intent. The controversy nonetheless had immediate political consequences, with some Democratic organizations reconsidering endorsements and opponents calling for him to withdraw from the race.

The situation remains a defining challenge in his career, with potential legal and political ramifications that could significantly impact his future.

Personal Life

Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts, and the couple has three children. Throughout his congressional career, he has maintained a relatively private approach to his family life, in part due to security concerns. As a high-profile political figure involved in contentious national issues, he has reportedly received numerous threats, leading him to keep certain personal details, including his home address, out of the public domain.

Despite the challenges and controversies that have marked his career, Swalwell remains a notable figure in American politics, with a trajectory that has included rapid ascent, national prominence, and significant uncertainty about what comes next.